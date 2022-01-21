THATWASMINE: Blumarine Spring Summer 2022

THAT WAS MINE.

An irreverent message, a challenge to obtain the objects of desire.

The Blumarine Spring / Summer 2022 advertising campaign tells about urge, ambition and challenge, declined in a distinctly glamorous key. Eleonora and Elisa, portrayed by photographer Harley Weir, interpret frenzy and a spasmodic search for beauty in a crescendo of pathos.

The Blumarine collection has the absolute leading role also on a sensorial level and the ASMR video amplifies the tension of this all-female duel.

