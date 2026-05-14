The 6 Plus Size Holiday Outfits Women Are Searching for Right Now From Yours Clothing

Following a surge in searches for “plus size holiday outfits”, “plus size bikini tops” and “plus size bikini sets”, Yours Clothing has revealed the key looks shoppers are turning to this summer.

The trend highlights growing demand for easy, versatile outfit solutions, as consumers prepare for holidays and warm-weather dressing.

In response, Yours Clothing has identified six essential outfit combinations that reflect how customers are building their holiday wardrobes - focusing on pieces that are both practical and confidence-led.

The 6 Plus Size Holiday Outfits to Know This Summer From Yours Clothing

The Throw-On Maxi Dress

Credits: Yours Clothing

A go-to for effortless dressing, lightweight maxi dresses offer an easy solution for daytime exploring and evening wear.

Swirl Trim Tiered Maxi Dress | £29.99 – UK sizes 14-32

The Co-Ord Set

Credits: Yours Clothing

Matching sets continue to rise in popularity, providing a ready-made outfit that requires minimal styling.

Sweat T-Shirt & Short Set | £29.99 – UK sizes 14-32

The Beach-to-Bar Cover-Up Look

Credits: Yours Clothing

From lightweight dresses to layering pieces, these styles transition seamlessly from daytime to evening.

Crochet Crinkle Mini Dress | £26.99 – UK sizes 14-32 | Tie Dye Kimono | £22.99 – UK sizes 14-40

The Supportive Bikini and Cover-Up Combo

Credits: Yours Clothing

Search growth in bikini tops and sets highlights demand for swimwear that balances comfort, fit and style - paired with easy cover-ups for versatility.

Flower Detail Bikini Top | £24.99 | Tummy Control Bikini Briefs | £17.99 | Tie Dye Kimono | £22.99

The Relaxed Wide Leg Linen Trousers

Credits: Yours Clothing

A breathable alternative to dresses, linen wide leg trousers offers comfort while still feeling polished.

Crochet Detail Linen Trousers | £24.99 – UK sizes 14-36

The Day-to-Night Midi Dress

Credits: Yours Clothing

Versatile midi styles that can be dressed up or down are key for packing light and maximising wear.

Abstract Floral Print Maxi Dress | £58 – UK sizes 12-32

A spokesperson from Yours Clothing said: “Customers are increasingly looking for outfits that take the stress out of holiday dressing. It’s about finding pieces that feel easy to wear, work across different occasions and still offer confidence. These six looks reflect what we’re seeing customers turn to time and time again.”