The Alan Paine Autumn Winter 22 Collection: Quintessentially English style for today’s modern man

Global heritage brand Alan Paine have unveiled their comprehensive Autumn Winter 22 offering which features their enduringly popular classic knits in an extensive colour palette, new sophisticated contemporary knits in a choice of natural yarns and innovative blends together with a complementary luxury woven shirts range, luxury base layer items and an outerwear range of jackets and coats. Think country gents meets urban chic. Winter wardrobe heroes for weekend getaways, exploring the great outdoors and dressing for the modern office.

For the new season the brand introduces an on-trend brushed Shetland yarn, featuring a preppy-inspired bold striped crew, and a Soft Donegal yarn showcasing striking Fair Isle patterns with a contemporary twist. Other highlights include a stunning Cashmere all-over cable quarter zip mock neck, a history-rich Merino cricket cable cardigan with a bold central trim and a range of luxury top-to-toe base layers crafted in pure Merino wool, nature’s wonder fibre which adapts to temperature and activity levels.

Alan Paine, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

Not forgetting their historic connection with the eminent mountaineer George Mallory, the brand’s English Explorer range continues to evolve with eye-catching styles keeping the spirit of their inspiring story alive. Innovative additions include a Teflon Merino zipped hoodie with contrast patching, a Boiled Wool button through shirt with side pockets and a Lambswool ombre phased stripe crew neck.

Alan Paine continues the tradition of the past by creating evolutionary style, not revolutionary fashion. Quintessentially English style spanning generations for today’s modern man.

The brand is showing the collection throughout Europe and the US and via their worldwide network of agents.

Alan Paine, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand