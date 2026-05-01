The architecture of running: Asics launches the NIMBUS™ 28 by Nadia Battocletti

ASICS is proud to announce the launch of the GEL-NIMBUS™ 28 shoe re-imagined by Nadia Battocletti. This unique iteration of the shoe draws inspiration from Nadia’s journey, celebrating the different elements that have shaped Nadia’s identity.

In addition to her growing success on the international stage, including standout performances at recent world championships, Nadia has built her career on a foundation of discipline, focus, and balance. Growing up in the Trentino region of northern Italy, she developed a deep connection to movement, one that brings a sense of calm, and continues to shape her approach to running today. Now, she brings this perspective into her re-imagined GEL-NIMBUS™ 28 shoes, transforming them into a personal expression of her journey.

The design features a gecko embroidery, an animal she resonates with, symbolizing her versatility and ability to compete across road, track, and cross country disciplines. The red and blue accents, one on each side of the shoe, represent her parents, whose contrasting energies, passion and calm, continue to guide her journey, while the subtle Italian flag detailing celebrates her heritage. A unique lace charm completes the design, paying tribute to her architectural studies and life beyond running.

Credits: Asics

Nadia Battocletti says, “I love using the GEL-NIMBUS™, it’s my go-to training shoe. Designing this special version was an exciting opportunity to express who I am – every detail has a personal story behind it. I hope that when people run in the shoe, they feel the same sense of balance, confidence, and joy in movement that I do.”

Anthony Marguet, Director of Performance Running Category at ASICS EMEA, adds “Nadia is an exceptional athlete who represents a new generation of runners. From the very beginning, she had a clear vision of the details she wanted to bring into this shoe, and you can really feel her story come through in every element of the design. The GEL-NIMBUS™ shoe is one of our most loved models for runners who seek comfort in every step, and with this edition, we’ve been able to build on that legacy while adding something truly personal, something that reflects both Nadia and ASICS.”

The GEL-NIMBUS™ 28 by Nadia Battocletti will be available from 1 May 2026 at select retailers and online, priced at 200 euros.