A tribute to the splendour of the court of Versailles, the Baby Dior Fall 2026 collection is a quintessential expression of the spirit of 18th-century France in a miniature wardrobe. The story unfolds in three surprising acts.

The first chapter, Le Grand Bosquet, is inspired by the gardens of the Palace of Versailles. This bucolic selection comprises refined pieces enhanced by luminous shades and prints that evoke the multifaceted beauty of nature so dear to Christian Dior. The comfortable outfits of the boys, meanwhile, are adorned with stripes and pastel shades.

Credits: Dior

The second theme, poetically named Le Petit Trianon, echoes the elegance of Marie-Antoinette. It consists of formal dresses in a palette of pinks punctuated here and there by sunny yellow. The motifs fully embody the art of detail according to Dior.

Prolonging this enchanting journey, Versailles Beach offers an getaway to the seaside. Sailor tees, shorts, swimsuits and summer hues magnified by the House's timeless codes joyfully conjure up a fun day at the beach.

Credits: Dior

A playful tale, imbued with the freshness and freedom of childhood.