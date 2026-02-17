The Baby Dior Summer 2026 Collection

Inspired by the art of performance, Cordelia de Castellane dreams up a collection for summer 2026 that is like an opera with magical notes. The first act opens on a dreamlike world where a palette of blues enhances all the silhouettes; pleats and moiré add voluptuous delicacy to some looks. Nocturnal, iridescent creatures appear on dresses and skirts, reinterpreting the A and H silhouettes from Monsieur Dior's archives, while the Bar jacket is reinvented in denim-colored tweed-effect jacquard.

For the boys, this evocative spirit is translated with a modern edge: prints with vintage accents, technical fabrics, graphically striking Dior Oblique. The second act pays tribute to Mozart's virtuoso genius. Muslin and tulle lend an ethereal fluidity, while structured designs assert a confident allure. Lily of the valley blooms on a series of pieces, intertwined with the name “Dior,” while knits glow in coral pink. Natural tones and ethereal patterns enhance this wardrobe, punctuated with refined accessories. A world of dreams for children.

The Summer Boy and Girl Capsule Collections

The Summer Girl and Summer Boy capsules are reinterpretations of Jonathan Anderson's designs for children. These essential lines fuse classic codes with a contemporary touch and luminous freshness. For boys, the Dior spirit comes in mini versions: striped polo shirts, jackets, shirts, tees, knitwear, and fleece ensembles. For girls, polo shirts, dresses, and knitwear are inspired by the women’s universe, all adorned with the emblematic Medallion and its signature bow. These tender creations, in sober and delicate tones, imbue dressing for summer 2026 with a renewed joy.

