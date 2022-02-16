The beginnings of Michele & Hoven

In Michele & Hoven we create timeless collections that tell the stories of our values: Fairness, transparency, respect and responsibility.

Michele & Hoven was born from the persistence of its designer Michele, who could not find a warm, comfortable and soft enough sweater for the European winters. Being born in Peru she remembered the wonderful Alpaca fiber, as soft as a feather and extra warm. That’s how in 2008 Michele & Hoven was born. Our collections are committed to timeless fashion, focusing on sustainability, premium quality and hand-knitted production processes. Designed in Europe, we understand fashion in a different way, knitting our garments from natural fibers like Alpaca wool, that combines sustainability, warmth and softness.

At Michele & Hoven we try to make the process of production as transparent as possible; from respecting the animals and using certified dyes to ensuring a fair wage and producing only what we sell within the limits of our capacity. The result are hand-knitted pieces made with a lot of care and love by our team, who have inherited the thousand-year-old hand-knitting tradition and keep learning how to apply this knowledge to our designs. The result are ethical, feminine and unique pieces. This is the story of our sweaters, made by women for women, with respect and care for the environment.

Picture: Michele & Hoven, courtesy of the brand

The Alpaca

Each one of our pieces respects the earth we live in, the alpaca fiber used in our sweaters and complements comes from alpacas that graze freely in the Andes. These curious animals are very sustainable, they are gentle with the land since they do not damage the pasture when grazing and they only consume the water and pasture that they find in their natural habitat. Alpacas also save energy since their wool comes naturally in a variety of colors which helps using less water and dye. Their wool is also hydrofuge which means that it eliminates water or humidity, while also being hypoallergenic making our garments suitable to wear directly on top of the skin since they do not itch.