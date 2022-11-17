The British Fashion Council announce Diet Coke as Its Principal Partner for The Fashion Awards 2022

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is delighted to welcome Diet Coke as the Principal Partner of The Fashion Awards 2022. The BFC and Diet Coke will work together to evolve The Fashion Awards as a global entertainment platform, celebrating fashion's role at the intersection of culture.

The partnership builds on Diet Coke’s recent collaboration with London Fashion Week presented by Clearpay (LFW), and the brand’s launch of its ‘Love What You Love’ global campaign. This year also marks Diet Coke’s 40th anniversary and the appointment of global icon and style visionary, Kate Moss, taking the helm as Creative Director of the brand.

The Fashion Awards presented by Diet Coke will provide global streaming, platform amplification and bespoke content creation, celebrating the role of fashion in self-expression, escapism, and optimism and its positioning at the intersection of culture. The iconic Fashion Awards Red Carpet will be a focal point, with Diet Coke bringing the experience and excitement to a global audience via a LIVE broadcast on YouTube. The Fashion Awards Red Carpet LIVESTREAM served by Diet Coke will be broadcasted on The British Fashion Council YouTube account, Monday 5th December 6:15PM GMT. Subscribe to @TheBritishFashionCouncil and follow #FashionAwards on YouTube for news, updates, and all of the evening's major highlight moments.

Additional activations on the night will include the Diet Coke Glambot, an iconic part of The Fashion Awards Red Carpet that captures all the guests glamorous looks live in front of the splendour of The Royal Albert Hall as well as exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content with guests, performers and hosts. The line-up for additional entertainment including red-carpet performances, presenters and hosts will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Caroline Rush, BFC Chief Executive, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Diet Coke as the Principal Partner of The Fashion Awards 2022. Diet Coke is a brand synonymous with fashion, design, and style, and its heritage of collaborating with some of the world’s leading fashion houses and creators is impressive. As The Fashion Awards return on December 5th, we look forward to working with Diet Coke on celebrating all the exceptional individuals and businesses that have made significant contributions to the global fashion community this year.”

Omar Sadiq-Baig, Senior Brand Manager at The Coca‑Cola Company, commented: “For the last 40 years, Diet Coke has brought the love and joy of fashion to fans through unique collaborations with some of the world’s biggest names in fashion and culture. Appearing backstage and in front rows, Diet Coke has become synonymous with the fashion industry. The Fashion Awards is one of the most anticipated moments in the global calendar and we are incredibly proud and excited to be the principal partner at this year’s iconic event.”

This year, award categories include Designer of the Year, Model of the Year, Independent British Brand, and The BFC Foundation Award – the winners will be revealed on the night. The 2022 accolades also include fifteen Leaders of Change; the designers, brands, creatives, and individuals who created positive change within the fashion industry this past year under three categories: Environment, People, and Creativity. These will be revealed live during the show. Other awards include The Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator and The Outstanding Achievement Award. Jefferson Hack will receive a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation for empowering youth through creativity and for creating countless opportunities for next-generation creatives. Additionally, the event will recognise 50 of the most innovative and inspiring young creative talent from around the world as part of NEW WAVE: Creatives.

The Fashion Awards presented by Diet Coke raises funds for the BFC Foundation (Registered Charity Number: 1185152) which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on Talent, Education, Grant-Giving and Business Mentoring and aims to improve equality and opportunity so that the fashion industry remains diverse and open to all, helping talented designers at all stages of their career from school level through to becoming a global fashion brand. In the financial year 2021/2022, the BFC remitted over £1.3m in funds to designers and scholars

The generosity and commitment of our partners, suppliers and supporters is more vital than ever. Please help us by acknowledging their support alongside our Principal Partner: Diet Coke; Official Partners: Getty Images, Malfy Gin, Moët & Chandon, Royal Salute and The Londoner for their ongoing support.

Read more about the Fashion Awards 2022 here.