The Budapest Central European Fashion Week will be held for the 10th time

Fashion will be in the spotlight in Budapest for a whole week: during the jubilee Budapest Central European Fashion Week, special fashion-themed programmes will enliven the Hungarian capital. Between the 29th of August and the 4th of September, those interested can participate in numerous events all over the city, and the BCEFW’s catwalk will be housed in the Museum of Fine Arts. 24 brands’ fashion shows and seven contemporary fashion industry exhibitors will fill the world heritage location during the weekend.

Similarly to the event held at the beginning of the year, the Hungarian Fashion & Design Agency allows domestic and regional creators to present their collections to those interested and the professional public before the major fashion weeks. The internationally acclaimed fashion event will be realised for the tenth time in the Museum of Fine Arts, one of Budapest’s world heritage sites.

It is an important matter for HFDA to support Hungarian and regional designers, and the anniversary BCEFW event pays special attention to Ukrainian fashion designers. The tenth jubilee BCEFW is held in the spirit of collaboration: the Agency supports the Ukrainian talents in every possible way, thanks to its closely cooperate with the Ukrainian Fashion Week.

BCEFW is considered the leading fashion event in the Central European region based on its results so far. Nearly 200 catwalk shows were realised with the participation of 220 models and about 20 thousand on-site visitors. In addition, over 150 side events were organised all over Budapest, so all in all, 130 domestic and regional brands had the opportunity to present their collections to the audience. In addition, online activity is not negligible either: TikTok has had over 1.5 million video views in the last two seasons, and over 13.5 million users interested in fashion were reached on Instagram.

“We are proud that we can organise the Budapest Central European Fashion Week for the tenth time this season, where we can provide visibility and sales possibilities for the presenting designers. Over the years, the event has become one of the main fashion events in the region. We keep working on calling the attention of even more professionals to the creativity of domestic and regional designers while laying emphasis on building international relationships and possibilities for cooperation.” – said Anita Forintos-Szűcs, General Deputy CEO of the HFDA.

The catwalk shows of the jubilee fashion week are held between the 29th of August and the 4th of September, presenting the 2023 spring-summer collections. 15 Hungarian and 2 Polish designers will be showcased alongside 7 Ukrainian brands. Besides participating in person, the catwalk shows can be watched online on the BCEFW’s official Facebook page and TikTok channel.

In addition to the fashion shows, almost 30 side events will be realised around Budapest, fashion-themed roundtable discussions and workshops will enrich the programme. Besides, considering international best practices, numerous designers are preparing a show or presentation, especially for their relevant public, at an external venue of their choice during the Fashion Week.

“The Agency’s accentuated goal is to connect the Hungarian fashion and design industry to the global professional scene and, in the long run, turn Budapest into a regional centre, strengthening the country’s image. To achieve this, an important pillar is the organisation of events that attract international interest, such as the BCEFW. Renowned brands attract tourists, so fashion has become a key driver of tourism and part of the country’s image in many cases.” – added Zsófia Jakab, CEO of the HFDA.

This year, one of the global logistic partners of the sector, a key actor in the world’s most widely known fashion events, DHL joins the programme again; thus, the fashion week bears the name BCEFW delivered by DHL. Similarly to previous years, the Agency will offer the amount received from ticket sales to the Hungarian Interchurch Aid. The organisation will dedicate the amount to its programme helping Ukrainians.

