The campaign for the Dior SS24 Ready-To-Wear Collection

Celebrating fashion as an essential means of asserting oneself and expressing all facets of femininity more than ever, Maria Grazia Chiuri has thought up a powerfully bewitching wardrobe that dares to unite opposites, fusing refinement and simplicity in a plural singularity. Inhabited by this ingenious freedom, the silhouettes conceived by the Creative Director are revealed through choreographed tableaus captured by the famous American photographer Tina Barney.

Credits: Dior

At the convergence of past and present, between candor and irresistible subversion, the models evolve at the heart of different spaces – so many "rooms of one’s own " – in a timeless setting shrouded in mystery. From shadow to light, the looks recount this emancipation: fabric, "the only vehicle for dreams " , as Monsieur Dior referred to it, is aglow with magic, combining imagination and reinvention(s). Jackets and skirts are delicately frayed, while cuts, architectural, not fixed, poetically sketch and sculpt the body in motion. Subtly unveiling the curve of the shoulder, the Abandon dress – designed by Christian Dior for the fall-winter 1948 haute couture line – is metamorphosed by shirts with asymmetrical necklines. Voluptuously escorting this rebellious grace, the Dior Toujours bag is reinterpreted in a new, crinkled leather variation featuring the iconic macrocannage motif.

Diorebel lace-up boots are worn with ethereal outfits sublimated by virtuoso embroidery. In turn, Adiorable pumps are embellished with white resin beads and straps embracing the ankle and lower leg up to the knee.

Credits: Dior

A fascinating inner odyssey, an ode to feminine elegance, the multiple beauty of which cannot be confined to a single narrative.