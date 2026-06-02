The Clash - Zimmermann Cruise Ready to Wear 2027

For Cruise 2027, ZIMMERMANN explores dualities – the outsiders and the establishment, utility and opulence, grit and glamour – and the refreshing arrival of a bold new energy, inspired by an audacious moment in sporting history.

“One of my most vivid memories as a kid was watching Australia II win the 1983 America’s Cup. It was one of those rare moments that swept the whole country up in a brilliant wave of joy and pride. Like a good film, the story had it all: the cheeky upstart against the establishment, and the ultimate come-from-behind victory to win a race that one country had dominated for 132 years.

Credits: ZIMMERMANN

As I researched the event and its incredible imagery, it all felt so rich in colour, texture and expression, from the sailing itself to the pageantry around this iconic sporting event. For a designer, there was just so much to lean into.

One of the things that really resonated with me was the cheekiness of the Aussie team: their unfussy practicality, risk-taking, grit and determination, which catapulted this eclectic group of talented sailors into national heroes overnight. And the beauty of sailing – the sight of a yacht from above, its sails up – is so visually striking. I love the sense of power and elegance. We wanted to capture this mix of movement, energy and emotion in the clothing.” – Nicky Zimmermann, Creative Director.

Credits: ZIMMERMANN

Opening looks abound with sailing references, both literal and abstract. A photorealistic sail print on silk chiffon casts a transportive mood, while a cotton drill romper and vest, nautical-rope pulls, and fabrics inspired by yacht-racing flags nod to the sport’s technical components. In motion, gowns and skirts seem almost in dialogue with the elements. Like spinnaker sails catching the wind, silk billows with each step, and lace flyaway panels delicately flutter. Denim takes on sculptural forms, including a corset bodice top and a cascading asymmetric skirt. A crisp and angular poplin blouse balances the drama of jean trousers with a skirt overlay.

Credits: ZIMMERMANN

After sunset, sport and function transitions to glamour and occasion, where reigning ballroom society yields to a contingent of chic party-crashers. Continuing last season’s theme of “rule breakers” and reinterpretations of traditional menswear suiting, a lavender, strapless jumpsuit and the lace underpinnings of an apricot shorts suit soften the formality of tuxedos. Striped panel lace dresses practically come alive as they descend into flair-filled movement, while languid silk jersey separates find equal footing alongside more structured fabrications in paisley-print silk Duchess satin.

Textural elements include airy lace, and plush shearling layers. The undercurrent of duality and tension running throughout the collection extends to the unexpected colour palette: clean nautical shades of blue, cream, and red that progress into pastels and deep, earthy tones, and pops of statement-making crimson.

Credits: ZIMMERMANN

Maritime notes extend to accessories: boat-style mules, striped canvas and leather barrel bags, scarf-wrapped necklaces, and jaunty, medallion brooches. Classic slip-on loafers and bags, including the Cloud 91 silhouette, are lightened up in basketweave leather, while satin mules with nautical hardware channel effortless decadence.