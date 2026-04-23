The Designers Defining Modern French Style at Scoop

Parisian flair meets contemporary expression as Scoop returns to Olympia National from 19–21 July 2026, unveiling a refined edit of French designers whose collections capture the spirit of modern elegance. This season, the spotlight turns to a new wave of French creativity, where heritage craftsmanship, artistic sensibility and a distinct sense of art de vivre converge, offering buyers an immersive journey shaped by movement, escape and effortless style. Carefully curated by Founder and Creative Director Karen Radley, the selection brings together designers who embody both individuality and enduring appeal, reflecting a fresh, expressive energy that resonates across international markets.

At the heart of this season’s showcase is a thoughtfully curated collective of French designers whose work speaks to both tradition and reinvention. From expressive jewellery to refined ready-to-wear, each collection brings a distinct perspective shaped by craftsmanship, materiality and an intuitive understanding of modern dressing.

Credits: Scoop

Julie Sion introduces a richly expressive universe, where jewellery becomes a form of storytelling, bold, sculptural and imbued with colour and character. Handcrafted in Paris, her pieces balance artistry with wearability, offering buyers something truly distinctive. Reflecting on their return to Scoop, Sion shares: “The entire Julie Sion team is delighted to be part of Scoop… we were very drawn to its energy, as well as the genuine interest Karen shows towards French designers. The place she gives to our work is something we truly appreciate.” As the designer looks to expand further into the UK, she notes the natural affinity with the British market, adding that their “colourful universe seems to resonate particularly well with this audience,” making this season’s showcase a timely and exciting moment of connection.

Credits: Scoop

Credits: Scoop

Elsewhere, Aurege presents a study in quiet sophistication, where refined materials and clean, architectural lines create accessories of understated elegance, pieces designed to integrate effortlessly into a modern wardrobe while offering a subtle point of distinction.

Gallego Desportes brings a deeply personal perspective to the season, shaped as much by place as by process. Based in Vannes, a coastal town defined by its soft, golden light, the collection reflects a sense of calm, lived-in elegance. Founded by partners who began creating garments together as students, the label has evolved organically, rooted in an intuitive approach to design and a belief in clothing that feels both purposeful and enduring. Balancing Parisian ease with precise construction, each piece carries a quiet strength, designed for women whose individuality and independence define their style.

Travaux en Cours explores the dialogue between function and form, delivering contemporary pieces with a purposeful, almost industrial clarity, grounded in craftsmanship and designed for everyday wear.

A spirit of escape emerges through Pret Pour Partir, where travel becomes both inspiration and intention. Rooted in a philosophy of movement and lightness, the collection offers versatile, easy-to-wear pieces designed for life in transit, effortless silhouettes that transition seamlessly from city to coast. With its emphasis on practicality without compromise, the collection captures a modern sense of freedom that resonates strongly with today’s consumer.

Credits: Scoop

Heritage and authenticity underpin collections from Le Temps des Cerises and Mat de Misaine, both of which draw on rich French textile traditions while reinterpreting them for a contemporary audience. For the season ahead, Mat de Misaine evokes a spirit of coastal escape, where effortless nautical style meets a relaxed, post-regatta ease. Lightweight layers, natural fabrics and subtle stripes come together in a wardrobe designed for movement, leisure and quiet moments by the sea, capturing a refined art de vivre that feels both timeless and transportive. Reflecting on their presence at Scoop, Simone Meyer, Export Manager at Mat de Misaine, notes the show’s “curated audience” and “refined, directional identity,” highlighting its ability to foster meaningful connections while elevating collections within a premium, design-led environment.

Karen Radley said, “French design has a unique ability to feel both effortless and intentional, there is always a sense of lifestyle behind the collections. This season, what I love is the feeling of escape and individuality each designer brings, whether through craftsmanship, colour or the way the pieces are worn. Together, they create a beautifully balanced edit that feels inspiring, modern and very relevant for our buyers.”

Together, these designers form a cohesive yet expressive narrative, one that reflects the evolving language of French fashion today, shaped by a shared sense of movement, lifestyle and modern elegance. Their presence at Scoop not only reinforces the show’s commitment to international discovery but also highlights its growing relevance as a destination for French designers seeking to connect with the UK and beyond.

As the July edition unfolds, this French showcase becomes more than a moment of discovery, it is a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and cultural exchange. In an environment shaped by curation and intention, Scoop once again creates space for meaningful connections, where designers and buyers come together through a shared appreciation for beauty, individuality and enduring style.

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