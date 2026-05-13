The Dioriviera Collection by Dior Maison

In pursuit of the fresh vitality dear to Jonathan Anderson, the Dioriviera line for Dior Maison is reinvented with luminous creations.

Credits: Dior

A subtle tribute to Christian Dior’s passion for botany and the arts, the Dior Arabesque print revisits a work by artist Christian Bérard* created for Vogue magazine, in which a stunning surrealist bouquet is composed with flowers and feminine faces. This fascinating motif decorates a selection of tableware – plates and cups – and notebooks, as well as a finely embroidered throw and cushion. Garden furniture – parasols and deckchairs – is also dressed in this design for its return this season.

Credits: Dior

Graphically striking and elegant, the glasses inspired by the Escale à Portofino perfume bottle are offered in pastel or smoky shades, while the Cannage Provence tray features Christian Dior’s favourite colours, pink and grey.

Water bottles and mugs are also adorned with the Medallion enhanced by its delicate bow.

Credits: Dior

This unique line is completed by four exceptional pieces, the result of outstanding craftsmanship – including three earthenware models created in collaboration with the Manufacture des Émaux de Longwy, founded in 1798. A joyful experience imbued with lightness, conceived as a prelude to sunny days.