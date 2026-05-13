The Dioriviera Collection

Jonathan Anderson breathes new life into the Dioriviera world with playful, colourful designs imbued with a fresh, joyful energy.

The ready-to-wear collection features captivating patterns celebrating the beautiful wealth of the plant world: the Dior Arabesque print reinterprets a work by Christian Bérard*, revealing a lush natural world, whilst the toile de Jouy is reinvented in a floral version. Bright and summery, the men’s collection combines flowing shirts with casual shorts. Striped tops, swimwear and Dior Médaillon belts sit alongside bucket hats and silk scarves, in an atmosphere blending lightness with Mediterranean charm.

Credits: Dior

The iconic Dior Book Tote is unveiled in terry cloth enhancing its supple, contemporary silhouette. Other emblematic bags of the House are reinterpreted in a minimalist, organic spirit, such as the Lady Dior and the Dior Blooming. New variations of the Dior Medaillon and Dior Woven mules extend this inventive momentum through a delicate interplay of weaves. For men, the new Dior Chester shoes – including loafers and boat shoes – offer a leisurely, vintage vibe, whilst the Dior Rivage sandals are distinguished by a vibrant palette. The Dior Oblique motif comes in several finishes, from denim to Sun Stripes, adorning both the Dior Saltwind trainers and the Dior Jett bag.

Credits: Dior

The Dior Hortensia jewellery collection celebrates the flower so dear to Monsieur Dior, whilst necklaces, rings and earrings set with rhinestones feature fruity forms and evoke a lush garden. Finally, bag accessories add a fun touch to leather goods: charms such as medallions enclosing small mirrors, or sewing items – measuring tapes and thimbles – resembling delicious gourmet ice creams.

Credits: Dior

Dior Maison completes this collection with creations inspired by Christian Dior’s passion for nature and art. Tableware, accessories, garden furniture and exceptional pieces express art de vivre in a tribute to sunny days.

A unique line to enjoy from April onwards in various resorts and pop-up stores, from Cipriani to Mykonos, from Bodrum to Saint-Tropez. A luminous journey celebrating all the elegance of Dior.