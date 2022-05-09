The Drops market returns with new Graduate Fashion Foundation partnership

**The monthly Drops market runs May-September 2022 at Coal Drops Yard, King’s Cross**

**Partnership with Graduate Fashion Foundation sees five emerging fashion designers sell their wares to the public**

King’s Cross has today announced the return of its hugely successful market concept, The Drops at Coal Drops Yard, this year with a new partnership with Graduate Fashion Foundation.

The 2022 market series, which begins on 5-7th May and runs monthly until September, will see an exciting line-up of emerging designers showcasing and selling their designs at the independent, design-led market – and for the first time, they’ll be joined by five graduate designers some who’ve never presented their designs on a public stage before.

The monthly market is already becoming a well-regarded retail space for promising designers, cult brands and established labels and this year will see up to 40 fashion and homewares stalls each month.

The three-day event, curated by design studio HemingwayDesign, will be a showcase of exceptional quality and creativity in fashion, homewares and lifestyle, handpicked by Wayne Hemingway and his team and positioned in the beautiful open spaces of King’s Cross.

The five graduate designers will be supported by Graduate Fashion Foundation with a sponsored stand, branding, signage and mentoring from the charity. They are Max Alexander with his contemporary streetwear brand, BRYDER; Mariah Esa, a responsible designer who repurposes waste from the fast fashion industry; Jennifer Healy with her luxury, British-made, slow fashion brand, Peach Eyes; Sarah Thompson with her north-east England inspired brand, TOM-O; and Donnel Chavunduka with his sustainable and organic, gender-neutral brand, Geminii Studios.

Nicola Hitchens, GFF Director and Head of Special Projects at the Graduate Fashion Foundation, said: “Graduate Fashion Foundation has launched the careers of some of the most successful designers of our time, including Christopher Bailey and Stella McCartney, and we’re proud to continue creating these opportunities for the next generation of aspiring designers. Market concepts like The Drops allow their impeccable talent to flourish and grow, both through retailing and by showcasing their brands to a public audience, often for the first time.”

Anthea Harries, Head of Assets at King’s Cross, commented: “Are very excited to welcome The Drops back for 2022 and we hope that by offering emerging designers a platform to showcase their ideas and products, it can elevate them to the next stage in their careers. Coal Drops Yard is the perfect setting for this; it champions both independent and mainstream retailers, so a successful brand could go from selling their wares at the market to taking a small unit on Lower Stable Street, and perhaps in time go on to take a large unit in the main shopping area.”

For more information on this year’s events, visit www.kingscross.co.uk. King’s Cross will also play host to the Graduate Fashion Foundation’s annual event, Graduate Fashion Week.