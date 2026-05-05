The Falconeri Club: A collection that reinterprets the sporting club aesthetic

With “The Club”, Falconeri reimagines the world of sports clubs through a selection of garments designed for a dynamic, outdoor lifestyle.

Coinciding with main international tennis events, the brand celebrates the warmer months with a selection of versatile, contemporary pieces made for an active lifestyle, where breathable fibres, elegance and freedom of movement come together in perfect harmony.

Credits: FALCONERI

Clean lines and natural materials define a refined and functional wardrobe: classic polo shirts crafted from various yarns and featuring refined details such as stitching, ribbing, and cable knits are paired with silk suits and Silkfine Cashmere sweaters, while shirt dresses and perforated pinstripe trousers create a sophisticated and authentic aesthetic.

Linen characterizes the summery men’s styles, offering a relaxed and timeless elegance.

Credits: FALCONERI

The colours palette includes delicate shades such as white for women and sand for men, alongside seasonal colours like aquamarine for her, while mahogany and classic blue navy are designed for men.