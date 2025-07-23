Chanel Fall-Winter 2025/26 pre-collection campaign

An icon of her generation and ambassador for the House, singer JENNIE embodies the CHANEL Fall-Winter 2025/26 pre-collection, photographed by Craig McDean in the gardens of the Palais-Royal in Paris. Just a stone's throw from the Ritz and Rue Cambon, this location was dear to Gabrielle Chanel and her friends Colette and Jean Cocteau. It was among the couturière's favourite places, where she loved to stroll and dine in one of its iconic restaurants.

Delicate, sophisticated, playing with opposites and contrasts, the collection is inspired by the masculine-feminine style of nineties rom-com heroines. Wide shoulders feature on a big, enveloping wool and cashmere tweed coat worn over a tank top and jeans. “The 90s have always spoken to me,” confides JENNIE. “Not just the fashion, but the mood and the spirit. I love how women in rom-coms from that era felt strong and vulnerable at the same time. There’s a playfulness in how they dressed and such a perfect mix of feminine and boyish, it's romantic yet preppy, and that’s something I love incorporating into my own style.”

FW25 Credits: Chanel

A black corset, like a men’s waistcoat, in double crêpe with beaded straps and a black leather coat embellished with gold buttons complete the repertoire, accessorised with the CHANEL 25 bag or matching berets. “Masculine-feminine style makes me feel grounded and empowered,” she continues. “I love how this collection plays with shapes, like the broad-shouldered black coat or the black double crêpe corset inspired by a men’s waistcoat. These are strong pieces, but they still feel elegant. Wearing masculine silhouettes with feminine details reminds me that you don’t have to choose one or the other, you can be both, and that’s powerful!”

By the window or on the bed of an apartment overlooking the gardens, JENNIE wears a miniskirt suit in woollen tweed, and a cashmere knit outfit embellished with sky blue flounces. Beneath the covered walkways of the Palais-Royal, the artist strolls dressed in a supple beige leather look imbued with an easy elegance.

The soft comfortable aspect of the materials is also reflected in the pastel-hued accessories as a pale pink or baby blue quilted heart-shaped bag and a minaudière inspired by the emblematic make-up palettes of the House.

The Fall-Winter 2025/26 pre-collection is now available in CHANEL boutiques.