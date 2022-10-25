The Fashion Awards 2022 Announce Nominees

Today the British Fashion Council (BFC) is delighted to announce the nominees for the eagerly anticipated The Fashion Awards 2022 which will take place on Monday 5th December 2022, returning to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall.

The event celebrates the role of fashion in self-expression, escapism and optimism and its positioning at the intersection of culture. The night is an opportunity for the creative community to come together to acknowledge positive change within the industry and those leading it. Award categories announced today include Designer of the Year, Model of the Year, Independent British Brand and the BFC Foundation Award – the winners of which will be revealed on the night. Over 1000 key members of the international fashion industry were called upon to vote for this year’s global accolades, defining the final nominees, winners and Leaders of Change.

The Fashion Awards 2022 Nominees are (all listed in alphabetical order):

Designer of the Year

Recognises a British or international designer whose innovative collections have made a notable impact on the industry, defining the shape of global fashion.

Demna for Balenciaga

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & LOEWE

Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta

Miuccia Prada

Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

Model of the Year

Recognises the global impact of a model who over the last 12 months has dominated the industry, with an influence that transcends the catwalk.

Adut Akech

Bella Hadid

Lila Moss

Paloma Elsesser

Quannah Chasinghorse

Independent British Brand

Recognises a British designer who, while running an independent business over the last 12 months, has had a notable impact on the industry by optimising what creativity and innovation really mean.

Bianca Saunders

Erdem

JW Anderson

Molly Goddard

Wales Bonner

BFC Foundation Award

Recognises an emerging designer, from those receiving support from the BFC Foundation in this year, who over the last 12 months has had a major creative impact on global fashion. This includes the NEWGEN recipients, the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund winner and shortlist, the BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund winner and shortlist and the BFC Fashion Trust recipients.

Ahluwalia

Chopova Lowena

Nensi Dojaka

S.S.DALEY

Wales Bonner

Caroline Rush, Chief Executive BFC commented: “I would like to congratulate all the nominees of The Fashion Awards 2022. Each one of them contributes a remarkable amount towards creating an industry that promotes self-expression and individuality, perpetuates joy and optimism and pioneers in innovation and positive change. I look forward to celebrating the incredible work of our nominees, Leaders of Change, Award winners and the wider industry on 5th December.”

The 2022 accolades also include fifteen Leaders of Change; the designers, brands, creatives, and individuals who created positive change within the fashion industry this past year under three categories: Environment, People and Creativity. These will be revealed live during the show.

Other awards include the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator and Outstanding Achievement Award. Jefferson Hack will receive a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation for empowering youth through creativity and for creating countless opportunities for next generation creatives. Additionally, the event will recognise 50 of the most innovative and inspiring young creative talent from around the world as part of NEW WAVE: Creatives.