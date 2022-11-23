The Fashion Awards 2022 presented by Diet Coke trophy designed by Yinka Ilori, featuring a SkyDiamond

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is delighted to work with multi-disciplinary artist and designer Yinka Illori, ethical and environmentally friendly jewellery company SkyDiamond and glass design studio The Glass Foundry to create the trophy for The Fashion Awards 2022 presented by Diet Coke. The event will take place on Monday 5th December 2022, returning to The Royal Albert Hall, London.

Made up of multi-coloured glass speers which represent the many creative roles within the fashion industry, the trophy, which demonstrates Yinka Ilori’s signature work with colour, tells a story of the power of fashion at the intersection of culture. New this year, each trophy is embedded with an ethical and environmentally friendly diamond made conflict-free using renewable energy from SkyDiamond.

The trophy, which was manufactured by hand at The Glass Foundry in the Cotswolds, spotlights the necessity of creative collaboration and eco-innovation and demonstrates how design can bring together communities and have a positive impact on society, evoking a sense of joy and optimism.

Yinka Illori, Multi-Disciplinary Artist and Designer said: "Working with SkyDiamond and The Glass Foundry, we have built a sculptural trophy made from clustered glass. The trophy represents the energy and synergy between designers and celebrates a sense of togetherness. This trophy also symbolises the power of culture

seen in today’s industry. It is a celebration of the designers who acknowledge and honour their individualism and heritage through their work. I hope that it will serve as a powerful message for all the winners." Dale Vince OBE, Founder of SkyDiamond said: “This is the first time in the history of the Awards that each individual trophy is embedded with a diamond. And not just any diamond but a diamond made from the sky. SkyDiamonds are the rarest diamonds on the planet making the trophies even more unique.”

Fiaz Elson, The Glass Foundry Founder said: “'We are proud to realise this stunning design, showcasing the unique qualities of glass as a natural material and working with SkyDiamond towards making beautiful objects that don't cost the Earth”.

Yinka Ilori is a multi-disciplinary artist and designer whose bold visual language draws on his British- Nigerian heritage to convey new narratives through contemporary design. Drawing on Nigerian parables

and verbal traditions, Ilori touches on a multitude of themes that resonate with a global audience. His work is underpinned by the belief that art and design should be accessible to all.

SkyDiamond is the creation of entrepreneur and environmentalist Dale Vince. Based in the Cotswolds, SkyDiamond uses a revolutionary process, which mines the sky for atmospheric carbon and turns it into real diamonds at their UK-based facility, using renewable energy. SkyDiamond is the world’s only carbon negative diamond through design and not offsetting.

The Glass Foundry is a full-service glass design studio in the Cotswolds, with 20 years of collaborative practise. Led by the Glass Artist, Sculptor Fiaz Elson, with collaborators in interiors, architectural design and landscaping; the foundry realises creative applications in glass material for a wide array of industries.

The Fashion Awards presented by Diet Coke raises funds for the BFC Foundation (Registered Charity Number: 1185152) which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on Talent, Education, Grant-Giving and Business Mentoring and aims to improve equality and opportunity so that the fashion industry remains diverse and open to all, helping talented designers at all stages of their career from school level through to becoming a global fashion brand. In the financial year 2021/2022, the BFC remitted over £1.3m in funds to designers and scholars.

The generosity and commitment of our partners, suppliers and supporters is more vital than ever. Please help us by acknowledging their support alongside our Principal Partner: Diet Coke; Official Partners: Getty Images, Malfy Gin, Moët & Chandon, Royal Salute and The Londoner for their ongoing support.

