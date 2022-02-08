The Forest Hill Collection FW22 “De Hoge Veluwe National Park”

The Forest Hill Collection FW22 is inspired by the colours of “De Hoge Veluwe National Park” in the Netherlands. Nature is deeply rooted within Mastoor’s DNA. All our collections are based on elements from nature. In addition, we focus on manufacturing sustainable and environmental-friendly products. From manufacturing to transport, we continuously strive to make conscious choices with nature in mind.

Islam is a way of living, that also highly considers nature. Hundreds of Ayaat (verses) within the Holy Qur’an speak of nature and its phenomena. For example the trees, the mountains, the waters, the moon, the rain, the sun, the stars, the day and the night. These are all Signs of Allah.

Allah, the Creator, has instructed man to take care of the plants and the animals - even in dire circumstances. That is why we, as Mastoor, consider it our responsibility to include nature and its preservation in all of our processes.

Picture: Mastoor, The Forest Hill Collection FW22, courtesy of the brand

