The full Cheshire Fashion Week schedule for September 2025

A fresh selection of International and British designers is expected to present their collections at Cheshire Fashion Week 2025. Among the UK's major fashion week events, Cheshire Fashion Week has evolved from a regional to a national platform, with presentations featuring international names and emerging British talent. Cheshire Fashion Week runs from 17th to 18th October across some of the city's most historic landmarks, blending the heritage of the city with fashion.

Staying true to its commitment to sustainability, Cheshire Fashion Week will unveil an avant-garde and theatrical showcase where contemporary art collides with couture. London’s renowned wearable sculpture designer and artist, Liam Brandon Murray, will headline with a spellbinding presentation of handcrafted, conceptual pieces that blur the line between fine art and high fashion.

The programme includes prestigious awards at Chester Town Hall, as well as high-profile catwalks at Chester Cathedral, including US brand Unblemished By Cherice, Portugal's ILZA designer Daniel Abru, Irish designer Fiona Troy, and French designer Dujamaisvu, among others.

Here is the full schedule of events for Cheshire Fashion Week 2025.

Friday, 17 October - Chester Town Hall

Fashion Week Awards UK

19:00 Red Carpet Reception & Lord Mayor Of Chester Opening

19:30 Liam Brandon Murray, Avant-Garde Presentation

20:30 Fashion Week Awards UK, Ceremony

Saturday, 18 October - Chester Cathedral

19:10 Liam Brandon Murray - Sculptured & conceptual presentation.

19:15 Unblemished By Cherice, Catwalk – Couture Reimagined

19:30 ILZA, Catwalk - Couture Women’s & Men’s

19:45 Fiona Troy, Catwalk - Remake, Ready-to-Wear Collection.

20:00 Andrea Harrison, Catwalk - Bridal, Timeless Pieces.

20:15 Misty Couture, Catwalk - Modern Edge & Bespoke Designs.

20:30 Dujamaisvu, Catwalk - Bold Fashion Pieces, Street Couture.

20:50 Robes & Blings By Akokomal, Catwalk - Bridal, Luxe Bespoke.

21:00 Sarah Moore Designs, Catwalk – Indo-Western Designs.

21:15 Bon de Pho, Catwalk - Classic British Bold Palette.

21:25 Pearl-Marie Creations, Catwalk - Eclectic, Contemporary Couture.

21:35 Madisyn Rose, Catwalk - Country Wear, Modern Twist.

21:45 Sperrin Design - Designer Streetwear, New-Edge Couture.

For full schedule details, ticket information, and designer profiles, visit the official website: www.cheshirefashionweek.com