The Haute Wellness Dior collection by Dior Maison

A tribute to personal fulfillment, the Haute Wellness Dior line – designed by Cordelia de Castellane – brings together creations dedicated to sports and well-being*. It is composed of a routine devised around three pillars: gentle physical exercise, mindfulness, and sleep.

Blending comfort and a graphic conception, cannage – the House’s signature motif – is incorporated in gold thread on each piece, in shades of blue and ivory.

The fitness set celebrates the art of movement: three elastic bands, a yoga brick, rings, and weights.

Credits: Betina du Toit

A yoga mat, a Pilates mat, and charming water bottles complete the set. Wellness essentials prolong this interlude of calm with a silk pillowcase and sleep mask. As an ultimate surprise, the 5 Minutes Journal is an invitation to refocus and nourish the mind with thought-provoking questions and inspiring quotes.

All these accessories are conceived for moments of rejuvenation synonymous with joy and freedom.