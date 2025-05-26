The House reveals the latest Gucci Tennis collection and campaign

Unveiling a new chapter in Gucci’s ongoing connection with the world of tennis, the House presents the latest Gucci Tennis collection in a campaign that evokes sun-drenched leisure and cinematic elegance. Inspired by archival codes and the House’s first tennis-infused offerings from the 1970s, the collection celebrates the timeless allure and effortless confidence of the sport’s lifestyle.

Captured on a sunlit court and within the evocative setting of a tennis club, the campaign unfolds suspended moments, an exchange of glances, a quiet pause before the match, a minute to take it all in. A sense of mystery infuses the atmosphere, yet amid the stillness, the players move with fluid gestures and natural ease, embodying the collection’s spirit.

Gucci Tennis collection. Credits: Gucci

Featuring sports-inspired ready-to-wear, handbags, and accessories, the Gucci Tennis collection reflects the refined lifestyle of the tennis world. Women’s styles are crisp and pleated, often accented with the signature Web stripe for a stylistic reinterpretation of classic tennis whites. Men’s polo shirts channel a 1970s attitude with clean-cut, pronounced collars. Accessories add a retro touch with headbands and metallic aviators, while handbags and duffle bags crafted in GG Monogram canvas with leather trim echo the House’s heritage of sport-infused craftsmanship.

Also featured in the campaign is an exclusive tennis racket created in collaboration with HEAD. The limited-edition Gucci x HEAD racket highlights the House’s longstanding connection with the tennis world through a bold design that blends performance with distinct design elements.

Gucci Tennis collection. Credits: Gucci

The frame is adorned with Gucci’s Web stripe, while the red string bed features the Interlocking G emblem at its center. Designed for a balanced blend of power and control, the Speed MP racket includes an anti-vibration dampener, uniting technical performance with unmistakable style. Each racket is presented in a blue case detailed with the Gucci Web, a zip pocket, and an adjustable strap, reinforcing the seamless harmony of function and fashion.

This release follows the success of earlier collaborations between Gucci and HEAD, most notably the custom duffle bags created for Global Brand Ambassador Jannik Sinner. First unveiled last year in Paris, this design has marked a key milestone in the ongoing Gucci x HEAD partnership, which continues to push the boundaries of sportswear and fashion.