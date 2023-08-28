The Key Item for Every Winter Wardrobe: FW23 With Magic Bodyfashion

MAGIC Bodyfashion develops innovative solutions with the needs of every woman in mind. Furthermore, they want to support women around the globe by offering products and encouraging them to show the best version of themselves.

New Styles MAGIC Bodyfashion FW23

Last month, MAGIC Bodyfashion launched two all-new collections. One is their Sheer & Sexy Collection. A collection consisting of different styles inspired by a romantic trend of classic and feminine silhouettes.

Another upcoming collection of MAGIC is the Stay Warm Collection. Inspired and made with the thoughts of the rising heating bills and climate-adaptive changes, base layers are becoming a growing focus. Staying inside cozy on the couch, working at home or going for a chill winter walk, these new timeless styles are multi-usable. We have taken inspiration from feminine, ultralight sustainable and thermo-regulating fabrics, combined with timeless colors for a new inner-outerwear story.

Discover MAGIC's Sheer & Sexy Collection

MAGIC's new Sheer & Sexy collection consists o three different styles. All styles offer medium shaping and contain beautiful mesh details that create an elegant and sexy look. The Sheer & Sexy Body isan elegant and sexy corrective body briefer with low back styling. Made of strong recycled material, the body gives medium support to the tummy and low back. The body is easily adjustable due to the adjustable/removable shoulder straps. Another style from this collection is the Sheer & Sexy Short. These shorts offer medium shaping to the tummy and lower back and have a special area at the buttocks for a nice lift. The Sheer & Sexy Short features a cotton gusset and seamless design making it invisible under clothes. Again, the mesh details create a transparent and sexy look.

As with the Sheer & Sexy Short, the Sheer & Sexy Brief also provides medium support at the tummy and lower back. The brief has slightly longer legs made entirely of mesh. The Sheer & Sexy Brief also has a special area at the buttocks that provide a subtle lift. This brief also has a seamless finish making it invisible under clothes. All styles are available in sizes S to XXL and available in Latte and Black.

Credits: MAGIC Bodyfashion

Get Ready For Winter With MAGIC's Stay Warm Collection

Stay warm this winter with MAGIC’s new Stay Warm collection, which consists of four different styles that can be worn as lounge or thermal wear. All styles are made of soft, breathable and warm recycled fabric that keep you warm the whole winter. You can easily mix and match all styles to create the perfect lounge or thermal outfit. All the styles are available in the color Black come in sizes S to XXL.

Credits: MAGIC Bodyfashion

Trendy Magic Tights

In addition the MAGIC’s new Stay Warm Collection, MAGIC Bodyfashion also will bring out the MAGIC Tights. This tight is a high-waist warm fleece-lined tight perfect to go under dresses for winter days. The tight offers shaping to the waist and belly and is ladder resistant making it perfectly enjoyable for wearing dresses in the winter without getting cold. The MAGIC Tights is available in a Black color and come in the sizes S/M- L/XL.