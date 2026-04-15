The Levi’s® brand launches “A Levi’s® Summer” campaign, where denim shorts bring back the Y2K summer you remember

There are summers you remember. A Levi’s® Summer you never forget. Starting in May, the Levi’s® brand is launching “A Levi’s® Summer,” a campaign built around a simple but powerful idea: Levi’s® shorts are summer.

Tapping into the collective desire to put the phone down and reconnect with what is real, the campaign positions Levi’s® denim shorts as the way back to that classic, era-defining moment for every body and every vibe.

Credits: Levi’s®

The campaign’s visual identity is unlike anything the brand has done before. Shot entirely with a focus on shorts, the imagery pairs Levi’s® product details – the Red Tab™, cut-offs, jorts, button fly, the Arcuate – with sensory cues of a pre-internet summer: hot dogs and frayed hems, pink hair and fringed denim, the pop of a can and the snap of a button fly.

Rendered through a Y2K lens with close crops, flash color, grain and lo-fi digital treatments, the result is a visual language that is nostalgic, irreverent and instantly recognizable. Phone down. Shorts on. Nothing to check but the weather.

At the center of “A Levi’s® Summer” is the brand’s most comprehensive shorts range to date – featuring every cut, every length and every shade. For women, the 501® Original Short remains the iconic staple, defining the waist and hugging in all the right places.

Credits: Levi’s®

The Ribcage Short Zip delivers a flattering high-rise in a cut-off silhouette, while the Baggy Dad Jort offers a longer, more relaxed fit for those embracing the oversized aesthetic. Each style is available in multiple washes and sized inclusively across the full range.

For men, the 478™ Baggy Short anchors the assortment with a roomy, laid-back silhouette built for warm-weather ease, alongside non-denim options like the XX Authentic Relaxed Shorts and the Baggy Pleated Short.

Rounding out the head-to-toe summer story, the collection includes the Short Sleeve Boxy Western shirt, the Red Tab Vintage Tee, the Sunset Camp shirt, the Helen Mini Bouclé Vest and more statement tops. The expansive assortment offers everything needed to build the coolest summer you’ve ever lived.

Credits: Levi’s®

“A Levi’s® Summer” is the summer other summers try to live up to. The campaign debuts across out-of-home, paid media, organic social and levi.com beginning in May, running through July, with creator-led content sustaining the energy throughout the summer.

The Spring/Summer 2026 collection will be available for purchase online, on the Levi’s® app and in select Levi’s® stores.