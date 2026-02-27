The Levi’s® brand unites fashion and function with Spring/Summer 2026 workwear collection

Authentic utility meets contemporary style where purpose and design intersect. Drawing inspiration from Hawaiian workwear fabrics and the enduring appeal of the carpenter aesthetic, the Levi’s® brand presents an expanded Workwear collection for Spring/Summer 2026. The fashion-forward approach to utilitarian dressing reimagines timeless workwear details with lightweight summer fabrications and lived-in finishes, creating pieces designed to stand the test of time while wearing in beautifully.

With saltwater blues and indigos, natural ecrus and sun-faded taupes, heritage-inspired stripe remixes, and authentic carpenter details, each piece of the collection delivers functional design with contemporary style. The aesthetic honors classic workwear DNA while embracing modern sensibility through piece-dyed canvases, lightweight denim, and herringbone yarn dyes – creating a cohesive head-to-toe collection where fashion truly meets function. All items in this cohesive collection have a distinctive “When There’s Work to be Done” label, marking their quality and ethos.

Credits: Levi's®

Arriving in January, the collection’s initial drop includes versatile bottoms anchored by innovative silhouettes. The 568 Loose Straight Double Knee Carpenter introduces new lightweight fabrics perfect for warmer weather, while the 568 Loose Straight Carpenter provides classic utility in summer-appropriate fabrications. Thoughtfully designed tops showcase the marriage of utility and style. The Workwear Tee, offered in mid-tone grey, meteorite, and bright white provides essential layering foundations. The LS Worker Shirt delivers long-sleeve versatility in rinse, tiger's eye twill, and the distinctive Washington stripe, while the SS Worker offers a variety of short-sleeve options. Outerwear pieces including the Berkeley Chore Coat, Portero Denim Hoodie, Sansome Vest, in tiger’s eye, undyed ecru greige, and summer check complete the comprehensive offering with a range of finishes that emphasize the collection’s lived-in aesthetic.

Credits: Levi's®

The second drop, which arrives in March, includes the standout Loose Overall. This unique overall delivers a true loose fit across a range of finishes, including tiger's eye and the distinctive summer check – a unique indigo yarn-dyed pattern inspired by the affordable workwear fabrics imported to Hawaii in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The new Pull-On Work Short reinterprets traditional workwear for warm weather with an easy pull-on construction featuring drawstring waist, slanted front pockets mirroring the carpenter pant, utility pocket details, and textured waffle fabrication that balances lightweight comfort with substantial character. The versatile Sunrise Trucker is also offered in tiger’s eye, undyed ecru greige, and summer check.

Whether styled as complete head-to-toe workwear looks or mixed with existing wardrobe staples, these pieces offer versatility with purpose. The unique blend of heritage-inspired details, contemporary lightweight fabrications, and fashion-forward finishes makes each garment a timeless addition to any wardrobe seeking authentic utility.