The LYCRA Company And Mare Di Moda Together Again on The 65th Anniversary Of LYCRA Fiber

The LYCRA Lounge, a unique space for relaxation and networking, will host the latest LYCRA brand innovations for swimwear, intimates and athleisure, as well as a press conference dedicated to the company's commitment to sustainability.

At the end of the show’s first day, a cocktail party will celebrate the historic partnership with Carvico and Jersey Lomellina.

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative and sustainable fibers for the swimwear, intimate apparel, and athleisure sectors, is returning once again to Mare di Moda as the official partner of the Cannes Trade Show, November, 7-9, 2023.

The Lounge will be the place to discover all the latest fibers and technologies for swimwear and beyond developed by The LYCRA Company. Among the breakthrough innovations presented at the show is new LYCRA ADAPTIV XTRA LIFE fiber for swimwear that combines resistance to chlorine, heat, and creams with long lasting comfort and fit. New LYCRA ADAPTIV BLACK fiber, designed primarily for athleisure and activewear, delivers a second-skin fit and enhances black and dark fabrics, giving colors a special intensity and reducing elastane grin-through and glitter.

On November 7, at 4:30 pm, a press conference will occur in the Lounge. Here, Alistair Williamson, The LYCRA Company’s vice president, apparel, EMEA and South Asia, and Arnaud Ruffin, vice president, brands and retail, will present the company's sustainability framework and initiatives to journalists.

The LYCRA Company participates in conference panels organized by Mare di Moda

Sustainability will also be the focus of Alistair Williamson's seminar (November 7, 3:00 pm, Mare di Moda conference area) with his presentation titled "Let's Talk Circularity." He will share the company’s 2030 goals, and provide an update on its "Planet Agenda" sustainability program and its ongoing commitment to providing sustainable solutions across the apparel value chain.

The LYCRA Company, along with Carvico and Jersey Lomellina, celebrate an unparalleled long-standing partnership

This is an important year not only for celebrating 65 years of the LYCRA brand in the fashion and textile industry, but also for the historic partners Carvico and Jersey Lomellina, with a slight image refresh and an even stronger and more distinctive positioning for both brands. An important milestone to be cherished and shared with friends, customers, and market partners called to gather for a special event at the end of the first day's work in Cannes. In the Living Space Area, exhibitors, visitors, and journalists will be able to witness a captivating performance at 6:00 pm to celebrate the launch of new fabric collections created with the high-tech technologies of the LYCRA brand. The performers on stage will embody the different brand personalities of Carvico and Jersey Lomellina, highlighting their common identity and shared connection with LYCRA fiber and its innovations. The event will conclude with cocktails to celebrate this successful partnership.