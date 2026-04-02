The Lycra Company Announces Strategic Partnership on Renewable Lycra® Fiber

The Lycra Company, a global leader in innovative and sustainable fiber solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Texhong International Group Limited (“Texhong”), one of the world’s largest suppliers of core-spun cotton textiles. Under the agreement, Texhong will exclusively partner with The Lycra Company to bring Renewable Lycra® fiber made with 30 percent plant-based content* to China’s core-spun yarn sector. This collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of bio-derived spandex across the global apparel and textile industry.

Renewable Lycra® fiber made with 30 percent plant-based content is the latest achievement in The Lycra Company’s efforts to develop more sustainable materials. Partly derived from dent corn, this new offering is expected to retain the outstanding elasticity, comfort, and durability of standard fossil-derived Lycra® fiber. Information from a recent Cradle-to-Gate Life Cycle Assessment indicated up to a 32 percent** reduction in carbon emissions compared to fossil-derived Lycra® fiber.

“This strategic partnership fully underscores The Lycra Company’s leading capabilities in sustainable fiber innovation and industrial application,” said Jason Wang, vice president of Asia at The Lycra Company. “Renewable Lycra® fiber already boasts a mature foundation for commercial adoption. The partnership with Texhong will further expand its industrial scale. By working closely with value chain partners, we aim to continuously drive the widespread adoption of lower impact, innovative materials across the textile industry.”

Texhong will leverage its well-established textile value chain to develop customized core-spun yarn products using Renewable Lycra® fiber made with 30 percent plant-based content. These products deliver an integrated, sustainable solution from bio-derived raw materials to yarn manufacturing. Moving forward, the two companies will jointly drive collaborative innovation in bio-derived spandex materials, yarn manufacturing, and brand end-use applications.

“Texhong has long been dedicated to the R&D and manufacturing of high-value-added cotton textiles and core-spun yarn products,” said Zhou Xia, chief operating officer of Texhong. “Partnering with The Lycra Company will bring new breakthroughs in bio-based material applications and further improve product sustainability. Together, we will jointly accelerate the innovation and market penetration of bio-derived core-spun yarn solutions.”

Texhong has used Lycra® brand fibers for nearly two decades and has collaborated with The Lycra Company on many technological advancements, including patented Lycra® dualFX® fabric technology. The further deepening of this partnership reflects the companies’ shared commitment to technological progress, operational synergy, and sustainable development. It also demonstrates The Lycra Company’s ongoing commitment to empowering the textile value chain through continuous innovation.

*30 percent renewable content to be confirmed via third-party testing.

**Comparative Life Cycle Assessment: Lycra® fiber with Bio-derived PTMEG vs Lycra® fiber with Fossil-Derived PTMEG, Ramboll, 2026.