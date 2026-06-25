The Lycra Company, Naveena and Only & Sons collaborate to introduce Renewable Lycra® fiber in denim

The Lycra Company, Naveena and Only & Sons are partnering to develop a denim incorporating Renewable Lycra® fibre. This collaboration illustrates how a vertical partnership between fibre suppliers, manufacturers and brands can accelerate material innovation while meeting the performance demands of the market and consumers.

At the heart of this project is the Renewable Lycra® fibre, made with 70 percent renewable content. Through advanced fermentation technology, a raw material derived from industrial corn is transformed into a key ingredient for the fibre. This replaces fossil-based inputs while offering the same stretch and recovery as conventional Lycra® fibre.

Performance without compromise

Renewable Lycra® fibre is designed to offer the same performance as traditional Lycra® fibre, enabling a seamless transition for brands, fabric manufacturers and consumers.

Its main features include:

• 70 percent renewable content*

• Up to 45 percent reduction in CO₂ emissions*

• Identical fibre performance to conventional Lycra® fibre

“Working with Renewable Lycra® fibre has allowed us to integrate renewable inputs into denim without altering the fabric's performance,” said Aydan Tuzun, senior vice president at Naveena. “It is an excellent example of how fibre-level innovation can be scaled up through textile development, while still meeting performance requirements.”

A closer look at the denim fabric

The project highlights a single-core denim fabric, composed of cotton and Renewable Lycra® fibre, developed in a Sila Black/Black version. This fabric was designed to complement a slim fit silhouette, combining the look and feel of traditional cotton denim with the stretch and recovery expected from Lycra® fibre.

By integrating Renewable Lycra® fibre into this textile construction, Naveena demonstrates how renewable content can be incorporated into contemporary denim styles, while maintaining established fabric structures and fit intentions.

A shared approach to better balance

By working together, this ongoing program illustrates how collaboration can help strike a better balance between performance expectations and reduced reliance on fossilbased inputs, without asking consumers to compromise on fit or comfort.

Renewable Lycra® fiber is aligned with recognized industry standards, including ISCC+, USDA BioPreferred® and a thirdparty verified Life Cycle Assessment, helping ensure transparency and credibility across the value chain.

“For Only & Sons, this collaboration shows that responsible material choices can go hand in hand with comfort, fit and performance,” said Kenneth Bennetzen, Strategic Sourcing Manager at Only & Sons Denim. “What is especially important to us is that the claims behind the materials are supported by recognized, third‑party certifications and verified assessments.”

ABOUT The Lycra Company Read more about The Lycra Company on the company page