The Nautica x Urban Necessities Winter 2022 capsule collection is composed of iconic Nautica heritage styles that have been hand-picked from their archives and customized by Jaysse Lopez. Elements of Jaysse’s esthetic infused with energy from the ‘90s has brought this collection of co-branded, custom pieces to life. Categories include graphic tee’s, hoodies, sweatpants as well as a bucket hat and colorblock jacket.

Nautica x Urban Necessities, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand