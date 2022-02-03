The new D.N.I collection transports us sensorially to the life and culture of the markets in Peru

D.N.I, the Parisian firm with Peruvian roots, takes inspiration from the memories, sensations and iconography of popular culture within the Peruvian markets; translating them into a new collection full of color and vitality, entitled "El Mercado de mi Infancia". This becomes their first collection 100% made from Peru and starring a real talent from Casa Grande who physically embodies the spirit of that Peruvian town.

Paris, January 2022.- The haggling, the laughter, deep aromas and an intense confrontation of colors. These are some of the elements that are part of the typical dynamic that happens every day in a Latin American market, where sensations surround us and transport us to an alternate reality full of popular culture. This is where the Peruvian twins Paulo and Roberto Ruiz Muñoz, creators behind D.N.I, seek to take us with their new FW22 collection, entitled "El Mercado de mi Infancia". A routine trip through their native Casa Grande, which culminates this time in the main market as a place of reunions and stories.

The market is the heart of the town and a space where the twins spent much of their childhood. The designers decide to take this market as "a well from which to fish for memories", sensations and iconography, which are adapted to be reinterpreted in the D.N.I.

The pieces recount life and everything that happens in that market, where we are able to find an environment full of vitality, encounters and with the color green as the main character. Likewise, the collection emphasizes hope within the current adversities, highlighting the market as a close environment that reminds us of a pre-pandemic world.

The collection continues to explore organic cotton and baby alpaca as the main materials of the pieces. Resulting in handmade garments that are naturally dyed by Túcume artisans (Chiclayo, Perú), using purple corn and turmeric, among other natural elements. On the other hand, the twins also venture into the 'cross stitch' weaving technique, paying homage to the placemats or homemade napkins made by thousands of mothers around Peru, which on many occasions precisely have iconography of fruits or vegetables.

Under this inspiration, the symbology of the prints in this collection varies from fruits, vegetables, posters of a typical Peruvian market, as well as images of the beach that they visited as children and representative locations of Casa Grande, all of them together with hidden messages placed over the prints, which also touch on national problems such as the scarcity of water in Peru.

“El Mercado de mi Infancia” also represents the connection and conversation of their previous collections, thus becoming a sort of epilogue to all D.N.I creations to date.

Also, this is the first collection where the twins start together and end up in completely different places. Roberto from Paris and Paulo from Peru, because for them "one thing is to remember an image of Peru from Paris and another to live it on a daily basis", so Paulo was in charge of moving to Casa Grande in Peru, where for 4 months he was physically immersed in the Peruvian culture and working hand in hand with the artisans.

For this reason, the collection also becomes the first to be carried out entirely from Peru. For Paulo and Roberto, it is essential to bring notoriety to their hometown through their work, which is why it was decided to carry out the "El Mercado de mi Infancia" campaign with a Casagrande talent with no previous modeling experience, since they needed a face that physically embodies the real spirit of Casa Grande.

The emerging firm seeks to continue positioning itself as a Parisian brand with Peruvian roots, launching the collection physically within the framework of Paris Fashion Week, and hand in hand with various international firms in a showroom format. In this way, their goal is to gain visibility as Peruvian designers, create broad legitimacy and be representatives of their country of origin on a global scale.

About D.N.I

D.N.I is an emerging conscious fashion brand born in Paris, but inspired by Peru and created by the Peruvian twins Paulo and Roberto Ruiz Muñoz. D.N.I was born to merge crafts, poetry and popular culture in a journey that swims between past, present and future, through the memories of its creators when they still lived in Peru and where their origins and roots are the starting point for the brand. The brand's heart is to maintain and support Peruvian know-how, as it is the main inspiration for its universe and its history.

D.N.I., "El Mercado de mi Infancia" Collection, courtesy of the brand

D.N.I., "El Mercado de mi Infancia" Collection, courtesy of the brand