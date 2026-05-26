The New Dior Fall/Winter 2026 Bags Collection

Dior Toujours Hobo

For the Winter 2026 Women’s Show, Jonathan Anderson reinterprets the Dior Toujours in a new Hobo silhouette, at once contemporary and subtly refined.

Its rounded curves form a supple, enveloping shape, structured by cannage, the House’s signature emblem.

Designed for everyday use, its generous volume offers plenty of space. The removable shoulder strap permits different ways of carrying – on the shoulder or by hand – while the CD Lock clasp brings discreet definition to its line.

From pastel to deeper tints, the leather comes in soft shades, whereas the suede favours warmer, autumnal tones. The “D, I, O, R” charms bring precious finishing touches to the model.

An object of desire, blending couture heritage and art de vivre, which makes a gently assertive statement with new freshness.

To discover in stores from July.

Dior Promenade Shopper

Credits: Dior

For Winter 2026, Jonathan Anderson has designed the Dior Promenade Shopper, a new wardrobe essential that is both structured and supple. Its contemporary silhouette reinterprets the House’s codes with precision, finding a perfect balance between clean lines and fluidity.

Decorated with a delicate bow – an emblem dear to the founding-couturier – this unique tote is brought to life by cannage, the graphics of which naturally follow the bag’s movement.

Devised for daily use, this bag features a spacious interior and an adjustable shoulder strap, allowing it to be worn on the shoulder or crossbody, as desired.

Available in topstitched leather or suede, as well as in the subtly vintage Dior Oblique jacquard canvas, it explores materials and textures in a palette ranging from pastels to autumnal tones.

This creation, combining ease, elegance and attention to detail comes in small and large sizes.

A new day-to-day expression of the Dior spirit. To discover in stores from July.