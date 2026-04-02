The New Dior Medallion Bags

At the heart of the Dior Fall 2026 collection, Jonathan Anderson continues his reinterpretation of the Medallion embellished with a delicate bow, the House’s emblematic seal since 1947

Conceived as an everyday essential, the Médaillon Flap bag features a clasp decorated with this signature motif. In small or medium versions, it is offered in several colours or in Dior Oblique jacquard, while its adjustable shoulder strap or sliding chain allow for different carrying options.

The Medallion is also featured as a structural element on a modern bucket bag. Integrated into the handle, it allows the bag’s height to be adjusted with ease. Crafted from Dior Oblique jacquard or grained leather, this refined model – available in small or medium – comes with a removable inner pouch.

Irresistible new creations to discover in stores from April 2026.