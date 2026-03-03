The new Dior saltwind sneakers

Inspired by original canvas sneakers historically worn by the US Marines on their boats, the Dior Saltwind sneakers revisit the essence of an iconic shoe through the prism of Dior style. Reinterpreting its codes and elegantly reviving its flexible rubber sole, this model stands out with its round shape and wide fit – Jonathan Anderson's visual signature – promising comfort.

Credits: Dior

Available in a range of luxurious fabrics, including black or vintage Dior Oblique jacquard, gray or green nubuck, and canvas embroidered with the founding-couturier's lucky symbols such as four-leaf clovers and flowers, each pair expresses its unique character.

Credits: Dior

For an added touch of exclusivity, two new versions – one adorned with blue and orange embroidery, the other featuring metallic houndstooth on beige wool – complete the selection.

Credits: Dior

Credits: Dior

Final distinctive flourishes come in the form of contrasting grosgrain stitching and the word “Dior” subtly affixed to the heel and on a square label sewn onto the tongue.

A new essential, in stores from January 2, 2026.