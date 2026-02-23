The new language of denim: Uniqlo unveils its most versatile jeans yet for SS26

The new collection features the JWA Straight Jeans Selvedge in authentic selvedge denim, alongside the JWA Straight Jeans and JWA Baggy Jeans that bring a modern, fashion-forward edge. The Baggy Curve Jeans offer a sculpted silhouette, while the EZY Extra Stretch Jeans are engineered for superior comfort and ease of movement.

Baggy Curve Jeans

Softly curved silhouette with a high waist and volume at the sides. Versatile design flatters all body types. Cotton-blend fabric is soft and comfortable. Classic look. An all-season staple.

Credits: Uniqlo

EZY Extra Stretch Jeans

Sleek, slim fit jeans. Classic denim-look surface. With a pile lining that feels as comfortable as sweatpants. Elastic waist with drawstring for comfort.

Credits: Uniqlo

JWA Baggy Jeans

Baggy silhouette is fitted at the waist, flares slightly from the hips, and tapers gently toward the hem. Authentic 100% cotton denim. JW ANDERSON logo embroidery on the back pocket.

Credits: Uniqlo

JWA Straight Jeans Selvedge

Straight cut from the waist to the hem. 100 percent cotton selvedge denim. JW ANDERSON logo front buttons.

JWA Straight Jeans

Classic straight cut with a mid-rise waist. 100 percent cotton denim with an authentic feel. JWA logo on the back pocket.