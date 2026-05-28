The OMEGA Watch from the upcoming video game 007 First Light is made into reality

OMEGA continues its legacy in the world of James Bond by unveiling a new timepiece that appears in the action-adventure game, 007 First Light. Designed in collaboration with the game's creators, IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios, OMEGA’s new Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph 007 First Light, allows 007 fans to play and dress as the iconic spy.

About the game

The 007 First Light Video Game is officially launching worldwide on May 27th, 2026. Developed by IO Interactive (the creators of the Hitman series) in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, the game features a compelling original standalone story of a 26-year-old James Bond, diving into the character’s reimagined origin story with a fresh take on the franchise.

Credits: OMEGA

An OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph appears at the heart of the missions, fitted with a hacking device capable of disrupting electronic equipment as well as a powerful laser strap, making it an essential tool for players as they earn their 007 status. Now, OMEGA has brought the timepiece into reality, welcoming the design into its core James Bond watch collection.

Creating the watch

The new creation marks the first-ever chronograph in James Bond’s Seamaster Diver 300M history. This is to match the watch’s appearance in the game, where the subdials have a functional role during play.

Credits: OMEGA

Sized at 44 mm and crafted in stainless steel, the watch includes a polished black ceramic bezel ring with a white enamel diving scale - and is especially notable for the pushers in polished black ceramic.

The black ceramic dial appears with the Diver’s essential laser-engraved waves and is distinguished by a subdial ring at 3 o’clock that is finished in PVD bronze gold. The same PVD bronze gold material is used for the central chronograph seconds hand, while all other hands and indexes are rhodium-plated and filled with white Super-LumiNova. The Seamaster name appears in red and there is a date window at 6 o’clock.

NATO Strap choices

Around the wrist, this Diver 300M also introduces an exclusive new NATO Strap inspired by the visual universe and design elements of the game. The striped design features a black, grey, and beige colourway– the same as the OMEGA watch worn in the film, No Time to Die – however it is given a different pattern and is complemented by a special Seamaster buckle as well as 007 and First Light engravings on the keepers.

Credits: OMEGA

Alternatively, wearers can choose from six other NATO Strap choices, available separately within OMEGA’s accessories collection. These are each modelled after the different strap versions that are playable within the game.

Mouvement and presentation

The watch is driven by the self-winding OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9900, with a small-seconds display at 9 o’clock, and a 60-minute and 12-hour recorder at 3 o’clock.

Credits: OMEGA

Offering OMEGA’s highest standard of precision, performance, and magnetic resistance, the movement can be seen through the sapphire crystal caseback, which also includes a 007 First Light logo, crafted in black metallization on the underside of the glass.

Each timepiece is delivered inside a special presentation box - inspired by the suitcase that carries the OMEGA watches within the game.