The Popband: What are Popbands

Founded in 2013, Popband London is the brainchild of Lou Booth. As a self-confessed, fashion savvy shopaholic, she had a dream to banish unsightly, tight, cheap hairbands that drag down even the most glamorous up-do and look scruffy next to gorgeous bracelets and bangles.

As a result the Popband™ was born! Developed and tested to perfection, Lou created the ultimate hair band for girls and women of all ages. No more dented or ripped hair, no more shabby wrist rags. Instead, glamorous head and wrist candy that is destined to be every girls best friend with beautiful colours and styles that jazz-up luscious locks. The next step was to offer the same stylish twist to footwear – Lou set about developing Poplaces™, a super-stretchy sport shoelace that allows you to slip your shoes and trainers on and off without ever needing to undo them!

The design team at Popband London are constantly working on new colours, prints and styles to satisfy the huge appetite for cute, fashionable and functional accessories. Every one of our multi packs, individual hair bands and super-stretchy Poplaces™ is inspired by the latest catwalk trends, urban styles or classic chic – providing a style for every event, party and celebration. Having reached cult status very quickly, Popbands™ are now available in many leading department stores, high street fashion stores, online fashion/beauty websites, boutiques, hair salons, gyms and spas, worldwide.