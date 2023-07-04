The Pure Essence of our Planet: SS24 by Knit-ted

Spring Summer 2024 welcomes you to an immersive experience brought to you by Knit-ted. Embrace the essence of our planet with a refined palette of serene organic neutrality. Their collection embodies simplicity and minimalism, celebrating pure materials. Leisurely hues like clay and sand provide a therapeutic embrace reminiscent of the earth itself.

Credits: Knit-ted, courtesy of the brand

Immerse yourself in the pure bliss of nature, whether it's the mysterious depths of forests or the allure of secluded islands amidst vast oceans. Witness the vibrant spectrum of Clearwater, Ocean, and Opal Greens, exuding intense vitality. Additionally, Knit-ted ventures into sweeter pinks, adding a serene and uplifting quality to the season. These shades harmoniously complement a fresh and pristine ivory foundation, captivating the eye as you explore their collection.

Credits: Knit-ted, courtesy of the brand

Discover transitional forms that blend modernity with gentle sophistication, crafted from textured linens and exquisite jerseys. Be enchanted by unexpected details that offer delicate touches, while flowing fabrics gracefully gather and drape. Create dimension by incorporating lightweight pleated fabrics with a lustrous sheen. Add captivating texture with seersucker and rustic materials.

Bask in the sun's radiant embrace as their prints come alive with energy, unveiling blurred silhouettes of leaves and flowers. Inspired by nature's enchantment, they forge a deep connection, inviting you to revel in Knit-ted their sun-kissed allure.