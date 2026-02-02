The Third Chapter: Martine Rose for Napapijri

Napapijri and British designer Martine Rose unveil the third chapter of their ongoing collaboration with the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, an evolution of the partnership that originally began in FW17. This season, the dialogue between technical innovation and subversive design takes on a lighter, more playful tone, embracing bold color and relaxed silhouettes that feel both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

The collection reimagines Napapijri’s iconic outdoor codes through Martine Rose’s distinctive lens: familiar shapes like the Rainforest anorak are transformed with saturated hues and crisp ripstop textures, while oversized sweats and polos in tactile terry and jersey bring a sense of ease and irreverence. Striped jacquard polo shirts nod to summer leisure, contrasted by utilitarian overalls in washed cotton. Accessories punctuate the look with understated confidence, completing a wardrobe that feels as fresh as it is functional.

Credits: Napapijri

The Martine Rose and Napapijri SS26 campaign, photographed by Alexandra Gordienko and styled by Tamara Rothstein, pays homage to the celebrated SS18 partnership images exploring the youth and music of downtown L.A. and emergence of the west coast rap scene.

With SS26, Napapijri and Martine Rose continue to challenge conventions, crafting a collection that celebrates individuality through color, texture, and attitude: an invitation to explore the outdoors with a renewed sense of style.

The Napapijri x Martine Rose SS26 collection will be available globally through select retailers and online starting February 2026.