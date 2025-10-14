Tiffany & Co. becomes the first luxury jeweler to partner with Netflix

Tiffany & Co. is proud to announce its partnership with Netflix in a collaboration between the storied luxury House and popular entertainment streaming services provider. Tiffany & Co. will feature its legendary jewelry in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, written and directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz. The film, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, is a cinematic reimagining of Mary Shelley’s classic and will be released in select theaters on October 17 and globally on Netflix on November 7.

As the first luxury jeweler to partner with Netflix, Tiffany & Co. asserts its pioneering spirit, aligning its heritage of craft with the immersive storytelling of the silver screen period. The House has long been entwined with Hollywood’s most iconic moments and with this new collaboration, Tiffany & Co. reaffirms its connection to the cinematic world and culture.

A 5-minute featurette unveils exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Tiffany & Co.’s impactful presence in Frankenstein. Including remarks from Guillermo del Toro, costume designer Kate Hawley, actress Mia Goth and Tiffany & Co.’s Vice President & Creative Director, Tiffany Patrimony and Global Creative Visual Merchandising, Christopher Young, the featurette exemplifies how Tiffany & Co.’s extensive jewelry archives and historical objects were a natural fit for the film and supported its creative expression.

To celebrate the premiere of Frankenstein, Tiffany & Co. will unveil a spectacular immersive window display, designed in collaboration with Guillermo del Toro, at its celebrated Fifth Avenue flagship, The Landmark, in New York City. Each of the five windows, framed by the architectural design of Victor Frankenstein’s laboratory window, reimagines pivotal scenes from the film, infused with the House’s signature artistry and theatrical magic. Since the 1950s, the windows at Tiffany & Co.’s iconic Fifth Avenue flagship store have served as a canvas for creative visionaries, including Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns. That legacy paved the way for this latest creative collaboration, which brings a cinematic experience to Fifth Avenue and 57th Street.

Specially designed digital screens and animation will merge with theatrical displays; all synchronized to the film’s monumental score, composed by Academy Award®-winner Alexandre Desplat. Dramatic lighting will electrify Fifth Avenue and reach its highest voltage after dark. Clients will be able to unlock exclusive behind-the-scenes content by scanning a QR code on the windows. Inside The Landmark, a curated presentation will showcase Tiffany & Co. jewels from The Tiffany Archives worn by Mia Goth in the film, offering a glimpse into the artistry that bridges Tiffany & Co. with del Toro’s celebrated vision.

Tiffany & Co. and Netflix will continue the conversation with its presence in a breathtaking exhibition, Frankenstein: Crafting A Tale Eternal,at The Old Selfridges Hotel in London. Diving deep into Guillermo del Toro’s elaborate filmmaking process, visitors will be able to view recreations of the archival Tiffany & Co. objects from the film on original costumes designed by Kate Hawley, stunning artifacts, artwork and rare books curated by the firm Peter Harrington to honor Mary Shelley’s legacy.

From October 8 to November 3, clients can discover the Frankenstein-inspired window displays at The Landmark. The Selfridges London exhibit will run from October 17to November 9. Frankenstein will be released in select theaters on October 17 and on Netflix globally on November 7.