Tiffany & Co. Reveals Multifaceted Collaboration with 20th Century Studios’ The Devil Wears Prada 2

In celebration of today’s worldwide theatrical release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Tiffany & Co. reveals its multifaceted collaboration with 20th Century Studios. Now playing in theaters, the House’s jewelry designs and Via Montenapoleone flagship store are showcased in the film.

Credits: Tiffany & Co.

Filmed on location in October 2025, the sequence was shot at Tiffany & Co.’s Via Montenapoleone flagship, selected by director David Frankel for its architectural presence and cultural resonance in Milan. The Milan flagship, one of the House’s most storied addresses, provided a fitting backdrop for a memorable moment in the film. The October 2025 shoot marked a rare opening of the flagship store’s interiors for a feature film production. To celebrate the collaboration, Tiffany & Co.’s Via Montenapoleone flagship will feature an immersive windows installation through the end of May 2026.

The Blue Book high jewelry necklace unveiled in the House’s Via Montenapoleone window installation is the same piece featured in the film. It is crafted in platinum and set with an emerald-cut aquamarine of over 31 carats, accented by eight princess-cut diamonds and 328 baguette diamonds totaling over 58 carats.

Credits: Tiffany & Co.

The film also features a pair of high jewelry Elsa Peretti® Bone Cuff designs in platinum with over 100 handset diamonds for each cuff, a sculptural statement piece and one of the House’s most iconic designs. The film's wardrobe additionally features T by Tiffany sunglasses in striped ivory with gray gradient lenses, extending the House's presence across multiple moments in the sequel.

Credits: Tiffany & Co.

Extending beyond the screen, Tiffany & Co. brings the collaboration to life through a global social piece inspired by the film’s iconic “cerulean” monologue—reimagined through a Tiffany lens and a curated creator trip to Milan that offered an inside look at the filming location, capturing the intersection of heritage, style and modern storytelling for a new generation.

With this collaboration, Tiffany & Co. continues to define its legacy not only through design, but through rich storytelling—cementing its place at the intersection of fashion, film and modern culture.