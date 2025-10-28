Tiffany & Co. unveils its 2025 Holiday Campaign featuring Anya Taylor-Joy

Tiffany & Co. today unveils its 2025 Holiday Campaign, Love Is a Gift, starring House ambassador Anya Taylor-Joy. Shot in Los Angeles, the campaign includes a film directed by Jonas Lindstroem and photography by Carlijn Jacobs, bringing the holiday spirit to life in an elegant, cinematic way.

From New York to the World

From New York, the city where Tiffany & Co. was born, Anya embarks on a journey to London, Tokyo, and back again. Along the way, she experiences intimate moments where Tiffany Blue Boxes are exchanged and love in all its forms is celebrated. At the heart of the campaign lies the message: “Love is a gift” — positioning Tiffany & Co. as the ultimate destination for extraordinary gifts and expressions of love. This sentiment shines through the Tiffany icons Anya wears, from HardWear and Lock to Tiffany T and Knot.

Credits: Tiffany & Co.

Bird on a Rock and the White Satin Ribbon

In the campaign, Anya also wears pieces from the new Bird on a Rock collection. She unfurls a white satin ribbon — the campaign’s central motif — around a Tiffany Blue Box®. The ribbon guides her around the world as she experiences different forms of love, from romantic love to familial love and self-love.

Credits: Tiffany & Co.

Back to New York

The campaign ends where it began: on the snow-covered streets of New York, at the doors of The Landmark. Anya’s voice-over concludes: “Whether shared with another or with ourselves, love — in all its forms — is the most precious gift of all.”

Credits: TIffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co.’s 2025 Holiday Campaign premieres globally today (October 28) and can be seen across digital platforms and social media.