Timberland and Telfar: Two iconic leather brands reveal new boot and bag collaboration

Timberland® boots come out each fall like the leaves change color. More than one city, and more than one branch of our culture, sounds, and styles, find their root down in a Yellow Boot.

To step into a classic — you need to move with intention. Our design teams were inspired by that spot where your boots hit your pants: that nexus of nonchalance and precision where the precise kink and drape you bring to a look marks the line between what you wear and how you wear it. We took that ephemeral swagger, then took it to new heights.

The result is the Timberland® x TELFAR Tall Pull-On Boot: an unstructured 26-inch boot crafted from pebbled nubuck leather in wheat and black. It can reach past your knee — but is built to slouch, scrunch, drape, and even fold all the way over, exposing the soft interior literally branded with tech specs burned deep into buttery suede.

Also available in a Mid Pull-On Boot version for maximum ease — there are as many ways to style this 11-inch boot as there are people to wear it. A canvas for your personal touch; undeniably hard yet crushingly soft — Timberland x TELFAR is Hip-hop x R&B in boot form.

Timberland X Telfar Credits: Timberland

The final stop on this journey is the Timberland® x TELFAR Slip-On Shoe — where we cut away the whole upper and get down to the core versatility that made the Original Yellow Boot™ an icon. For any season — or no reason; this loafer gives physical form to what’s been true regardless: Timbs are not just for the fall — and not just for ‘work’ — you can wear this shoe to a wedding, the beach, or whatever.

But this wouldn’t be a TELFAR collab without bags — and this one is anything but routine.

The Timberland® x TELFAR Shopper, hewn in supple pebbled nubuck leather and offered in three sizes in wheat and black, is both our softest and hardest collab ever. The thick nubuck leather requires no internal structure or lining and gives a suave drape—with the signature quadruple needle stitch running its straps and the TELFAR logo burned into its front. But we saved the best for last — with the base of each bag studded with four natural rubber feet taken straight from the iconic tread of the Timberland boot.

Still wanting more — we made a brand-new bag silhouette to match the rugged and smooth swagger of our slouch boots.

Credits: VF Corporation

The Timberland® x TELFAR Slouchy Bag builds off an ovular base studded with iconic Timberland rubber treads, and rises to a perfectly puckered drawstring closure; flanked by two exterior shell pockets and a single, quadruple needle stitched adjustable strap to be held in hand, slung over the shoulder, or worn cross body. Burned at the base with subtle branding and an orange nylon interior, the Slouchy Bag is available in wheat and black, in limited quantities.

All wheat bags and all black boots and bags are exclusive to TELFAR, while Timberland will carry the wheat boot and loafer styles.

The Small Shopper in is priced at 225€, the Medium at 350€, and the Large at 600€. Footwear begins at 225€ with the Slip-On Shoe, followed by the Mid Pull-On Boot at 350€, and culminating with the Tall Pull-On Boot at 600€.