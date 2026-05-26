Timberland combines design icons for SS27 season: “Signature Stitch” collection

For the spring/summer season, Timberland turns its attention to the New England coast, combining the rugged influences of sun, wind and sea in a footwear and apparel collection that balances maritime durability with vibrant, seasonal colours.

The Signature Stitch Collection includes a 6-inch silhouette for women and men, as well as an Oxford silhouette for men. A men's leather and wool varsity jacket and a women's utility bomber jacket complete the look.

SS27. Image: Timberland

Image: Timberland

The focus of the season is the Signature Stitch Collection, presented in new head-to-toe looks that embody a modern expression of coastal style. The collection draws on two of Timberland's iconic designs. It combines the classic four-row stitching, padded leather collar and lace-up silhouette of the Original Timberland® 6-Inch Boot with the hand-sewn moc-toe construction of the Authentic 3-Eye Lug Handsewn Boat Shoe to create a new legend.

Crafted coastal style

Timberland's roots lie on the rugged coasts of New England, where artisanal precision meets authentic coastal grit. This season's footwear and apparel styles are made to withstand any weather, no matter where they are worn. Highlights include:

Image: Timberland

Image: Timberland

Women’s Euro Hiker Low: a low-cut version of the Euro Hiker, first introduced in 1988. It is crafted for everyday comfort from premium nubuck leather with a uniform look and a soft, brushed finish.

Image: Timberland

Men’s Wenham Field Coat / Women’s Barn Coat: The Field Coat was originally designed as a rugged outdoor workwear essential. It has earned its reputation through durable materials, long-lasting construction and practical details like a stand-up collar for warmth and deep pockets for essentials. For SS27, Timberland offers a men's field coat in high-quality denim with a lasered logo and a “sea-spray” effect, while the women's barn coat silhouette is made from a cotton/nylon blend with a water-repellent DWR coating.

Men’s Field Boot Low: Inspired by the rugged original from 1983, reinterpreted in a sleek, low-profile silhouette.

Image: Timberland

Timberland's SS27 collections will be available from January 2027 in Timberland® retail stores, on the website and at wholesale partners worldwide.