Tini Stoessel Joins Under Armour, Championing a New Era of Performance and Self-Expression

Under Armour has announced a dynamic new partnership with Argentinian pop sensation Tini Stoessel, marking a bold step in the brand’s mission to redefine what it means to be an athlete today. Known for her powerhouse performances and global influence, Tini joins Under Armour as its newest brand ambassador, bringing her signature blend of strength, authenticity, and style to the forefront of sport and culture.

With a fanbase that spans continents, Tini represents a new generation of athletes: Those who train with intention, live with passion, and use their platforms to uplift others. Her alignment with Under Armour signals a shared commitment to empowering individuals through movement and mindset.

The partnership was revealed across social media with striking visuals of Tini in Under Armour’s new UA HALO collection, a line that fuses performance innovation with bold design. Launched earlier this month, UA HALO sets the stage for a collaboration that’s as fearless as it is fashion-forward.

“Joining Under Armour feels like a natural step for me. I deeply believe in betting on yourself, pushing your own limits, and being authentic—whether I’m on stage, training, or just living life.”“This partnership is about movement, mindset, and inspiring young people—especially women—to feel powerful in their own skin.” Tini Stoessel

Credits: Under Armour

Tini will headline both regional and global campaigns for Under Armour, spotlighting the brand’s sportstyle collections that blend high-performance gear with street-ready aesthetics. Her versatility—on stage, in the studio, and in everyday life—mirrors the brand’s evolving identity.

“Tini represents everything Under Armour stands for: determination, self-confidence, and the courage to break boundaries” “She’s a force in everything she does, and we’re proud to have her as a partner as we continue to push the limits of sport and culture.” Melissa de León, Marketing Director for Under Armour Latin America

Credits: Under Armour

The collaboration extends beyond apparel. Under Armour and Tini will co-create digital storytelling, live activations, and wellness-driven initiatives. One of the first major touchpoints will be FUTTTURA, a multi-city festival running from October to November, where Under Armour will have a dedicated presence.

As Under Armour continues to evolve its global voice, the partnership with Tini Stoessel signals a powerful shift—one that celebrates individuality, champions creativity, and redefines what it means to move with purpose.