Togo by Boss: Reimagining an icon. Two tones, two textures, two brands.

Boss and French design icon Ligne Roset unveil a new chapter in contemporary, luxury living with the reimagining of the iconic Togo chair – a collaboration that unites two tones, two textures, and two brands. The Boss | Ligne Roset Tailored Togo fireside chair and footstool mark a historic first as the only Togo edition ever to feature a distinctive material mix of robust, high-quality leather, a soft, refined textile seating surface and contrast stitching inspired by the world of Boss tailoring. Crafted for a truly immersive experience, this jointly-designed seating icon pairs deep, cocoon-like comfort with a sleek, architectural silhouette inviting the user to relax at the intersection of premium fashion and interior styling.

The Boss | Ligne Roset Togo unites two celebrated brands with a shared commitment to precision, innovation, and refined materials. Conceived as a true objet d’art, it reimagines an iconic furniture design as a sophisticated seating experience where craftsmanship meets architectural comfort. The result is a seating set that feels like suiting for the interior: sharp in its lines yet soft to the touch, understated yet unmistakably luxurious – perfectly suited to contemporary spaces where experiences are both lived and shared. With the new Togo fireside chair, Boss tailoring codes are translated into a furniture piece designed for connection, conversation, and élégance contemporaine – bringing fashion into the lounge.

“At Boss, we are incredibly excited to partner with Ligne Roset on this unique chapter in contemporary living. With the new Togo, we’ve translated our DNA into an iconic design object that brings the feeling of a made to measure suit in our home – a seating experience where comfort, craftsmanship, and contemporary sophistication meet.” said Marco Falcioni, Creative Director at Hugo Boss. “At Ligne Roset, we have always fostered a dialogue between iconic design and innovation. This collaboration with Boss reinterprets the Togo through a new lens – where craftsmanship meets the precision of tailoring to create a piece that is both expressive, comfortable, and distinctly contemporary.” said Antoine Roset, CEO of Ligne Roset.

The Boss | Ligne Roset Togo

The Togo popularized modular living and challenged traditional framed upholstery with a radically casual, 100% foam-based construction. With no hard edges and up to five different types of foam integrated into a single fireside chair, the piece pioneered a new approach to comfort and form that still feels audaciously modern today.

Behind the apparent ease of the Togo’s “folded toothpaste tube” profile lies an exclusive discipline of craftsmanship mastered by only 15 artisan upholsterers. Its legendary crinkled folds are not an industrial imprint, but a handcrafted signature of manually-installed pleating. This means every Boss | Ligne Roset Togo is both coherent as an ensemble and unique as a piece of art, whose precision has been passed down from generation to generation.

Credits: BOSS

Accompanying Boss accessories

Thoughtfully curated Boss accessories complement the craftsmanship of the Boss | Ligne Roset Togo. Duotone jacquard cushion covers and a throw finished with saddle-stitching echo the chair’s refined material play. Additionally, pieces from the Spring/Summer 26 collection like the Madison bag and Gary trainers were specially selected to reflect the Togo’s leather-fabric material mix and to showcase Boss tailoring expertise. Gary trainers in light beige cotton–linen canvas with leather trims mirror the Togo’s tonal sophistication. A textured canvas holdall with leather accents, a detachable shoulder strap and key holder, and an embossed logo completes the ensemble, bringing a sense of elevation to on-the-move, lifestyle tailoring, and interior design.

Ligne Roset at Palais de Tokyo

During the international Ligne Roset at Palais de Tokyo event in Paris, from April 16-19, 2026, the Boss | Ligne Roset Togo will be presented through carefully crafted scenography – combining modern interior architecture with luxurious details. In this setting, the collaboration comes to life as a display of design exceptionalism highlighting the furniture piece as a place to rest, to converse, and to dream.

The Boss | Ligne Roset Togo at 5VIE Design Week

At 5VIE Design Week from April 20-26, BOSS and Ligne Roset will present an installation featuring the Boss | Ligne Roset Togo at the historic Cesare Correnti 14. Open to the public daily from 11 AM to 8 PM, the space centers the Tailored Togo chair and invites guests to sit, relax, and unwind in a setting where fashion, design, and comfort converge. Complete sensory immersion awaits as guests are invited to enjoy a bespoke playlist inspired by the collaboration. For select VIP guests, the installation extends into the evening with a private cocktail event accompanied by live DJ music on Tuesday, April 21, transforming the space into an intimate celebration of modern tailoring and elevated living.

Launching April 2026, the Boss | Ligne Roset Togo fireside chair and footstool will be available as a limited-edition design series in selected Ligne Roset stores, and showcased in Boss Stores in Paris and Milan.