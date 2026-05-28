Tommy Hilfiger and Liverpool FC bring preppy style to an iconic summer of football

Tommy Hilfiger, part of PVH Corp., has unveiled a new campaign featuring Liverpool FC's most iconic players. The campaign showcases the summer 2026 collection as football prepares for a cultural milestone.

Against a backdrop of optimistic and vibrant imagery, the players gather with excitement before many of them embark on their international journey to the world's biggest stage. The collaboration continues to shape a vision of style for the next era of the sport.

Focusing on how athletes behave when global attention is at its peak, the campaign explores the broader culture surrounding modern football. Fashion and the world around the sport are now more connected than ever. A selection of intimate scenes captured near Anfield by Alisdair McLellan is combined with striking portraits and moments of the squad's arrival. These reflect the transition from club to country, as the Liverpool FC men's team players define style in their own way.

Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

“I have always considered sport to be one of the most powerful cultural languages; it connects people through identity, emotion and personal expression,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “What excites me about football today is how personal style has become part of that discourse. This campaign shows the Liverpool FC players taking our Tommy icons into a new era of sporting influence and modern dressing.”

Reflecting the vision of this collaboration, each player brings their own perspective to the iconic and modern preppy style of Tommy Hilfiger, wearing tailored looks from the summer 2026 collection. Dressed in refined tailoring, such as the linen blazer, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo showcase their sartorial interpretation of the ‘tunnel walk’ style. Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister and Alexander Isak take a more understated approach to Tommy's preppy style with the iconic cable-knit polo shirt and chinos.

Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

Each look is based on the signature red, white and blue palette, with a subtle nod to the brand's nautical heritage reflected in Breton stripes and maritime-inspired outerwear. The result is a renewed expression of ‘Prep Made Current’, an approach that updates American classics through cut, fabric and colour. Rooted in tradition and shaped by individuality, each look is personal, confident and distinctive.

For over 40 years, Tommy Hilfiger has built a legacy based on the fusion of F.A.M.E.S. — Fashion, Music, Entertainment and Sport — and has defined how athletes dress at iconic cultural moments. From sponsoring Formula 1®️ teams in the 90s to dressing Cadillac Formula 1®️ team drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Checo Pérez, for high-profile appearances worldwide, the brand has consistently shaped the image of sports stars on the global stage. This now includes a collaboration with American football icon Travis Kelce.

This connection continues through Tommy Hilfiger's role as the official global partner of Liverpool FC. As football captures the world's attention this summer, the brand's legacy takes on new meaning, expressed through the players shaping the game today.

Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

The summer 2026 collection will be available at tommy.com, in Tommy Hilfiger stores worldwide and through selected retailers throughout the season. Friends and followers of the brand are invited to join the conversation on social media using #TommyHilfiger, @TommyHilfiger and @LiverpoolFC.