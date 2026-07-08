Tommy Hilfiger names Zhou Guanyu global brand ambassador

American fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger, part of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), has named Zhou Guanyu as its newest global brand ambassador. The announcement builds on Tommy Hilfiger's existing partnership with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, for which the brand serves as official apparel partner.

Zhou is China's first Formula 1 driver and currently reserve driver for the Cadillac team. He is regarded as one of motorsport's most influential contemporary voices, and the brand says his personal style brings global appeal and a fresh perspective to the Tommy Hilfiger family. As Tommy Hilfiger's role as official apparel partner already puts its designs trackside with the Cadillac team, the ambassadorship extends that relationship from sponsorship into a more personal, style-driven collaboration with one of the team's own drivers.

"Zhou Guanyu represents a new generation of talent with influence that reaches far beyond the racetrack," said Tommy Hilfiger, founder of the brand. "What excites me most is the way he approaches style: with confidence, individuality and authenticity. I'm looking forward to seeing him bring that modern perspective to our vision of 'Prep Made Current'."

"Fashion is part of my DNA. I've grown up understanding that clothes are not just practical; they are an entire language," said Zhou. "Style is an opportunity to tell your story without words. For decades, Tommy Hilfiger has helped show the personality beyond the helmet, opening the door for individuality to become part of the sport. I'm proud to be part of that legacy and to represent the brand on and off the track."

The partnership strengthens Tommy Hilfiger's position at the intersection of sport, style and contemporary culture. As motor racing continues to grow in global popularity, the brand says Zhou's connection with younger, style-aware fans will help expand its reach. He joins a line-up of ambassadors that includes Lewis Hamilton, Checo Pérez, Rafael Nadal and Thierry Henry, underscoring Tommy Hilfiger's continued focus on sporting figures whose influence extends beyond their own discipline.

Credits: Tommy Hilfiger