Tommy Hilfiger unveils the Spring Summer 2026 eyewear collection starring brand ambassador Marco Asensio

Tommy Hilfiger, which is part of PVH Corp., announces the TOMMY HILFIGER Spring Summer 2026 Eyewear Campaign featuring internationally renowned Spanish footballer, Marco Asensio. For the second consecutive year, Marco stars in the campaign as the brand’s Global Eyewear Ambassador, embodying the brand’s optimistic spirit with charisma and charm.

“For this year’s eyewear campaign, it felt natural to lean into a sense of freedom and movement, which defines both the brand and my lifestyle,” said Marco Asensio. “There is something about summer on the water that feels confident and effortless. That balance reflects the essence of this collection, through designs that are modern, refined and easy to wear.”

Set against the timeless elegance of Lake Maggiore, the campaign captures fresh, spontaneous moments within a yachting backdrop that reflects the brand’s nautical heritage. Following Marco Asensio from sunlit decks to shoreline scenes, natural light and open horizons shape a mood that feels relaxed, sporty and elevated.

Marco Asensio showcases key styles from the TOMMY HILFIGER Spring Summer 2026 collection, including pieces from the Sporty Leisure range that bring an athletic edge to life on the move. While boating, he wears metal Pilot sunglasses, a timeless yet modern silhouette refined with subtle details such as engraved lettering and the brand’s Flag logo. Blending functionality with tasteful details, the collection is a compilation of classic American style rooted in heritage, and made for a lifestyle defined by travel, adventure and freedom.

Tommy Hilfiger built a global brand rooted in a welcoming spirit, pop culture, and bold collaboration. A lifelong love of sport led him to connect fashion with the athletes and teamsshaping culture, through pioneering partnerships with figures such as Thierry Henry, Rafael Nadal, and Lewis Hamilton. That spirit continues today through involvement in Cadillac Formula 1® Team, the U.S. SailGP Team, and Liverpool FC, where the brand’s Americana heritage meets sport, creativity, and a belief in dreaming big – a legacy that naturally extends to Marco Asensio through his dynamic presence and sporting influence.

Designed and manufactured by Safilo Group, a global player in the premium eyewear segment, under license from Tommy Hilfiger, the Spring Summer 2026 TOMMY HILFIGER Eyewear Collection will be available on tommy.com, in TOMMY HILFIGER stores and in selected eyewear stores worldwide from February 2026.