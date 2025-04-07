Tomorrowland x Sarda: The festival drop everyone will be talking about

Forget everything you thought you knew about festival fashion. Tomorrowland and Sarda have joined forces to redefine festival wear, introducing a collection that’s daring, versatile, and impossible to ignore.

This seven-piece, all-black collection is designed for self-expression. Think statement bodysuits, tops, and bottoms, created with Sarda’s daring craftsmanship and Tomorrowland’s vibrant energy. Inspired by the festival’s nature-infused and Art Nouveau aesthetic, each piece blends bold cuts, fluid lines, and intricate detailing, taking you effortlessly from day to night, from the main stage to the afterparty.

Credits: Sarda

Festival wear without limits

This is not just a collection, it’s a movement. Designed for those who live freely and dress fearlessly, it blurs the lines between lingerie, swimwear, and festival-ready fashion.

Made to move: Ultra-soft fabrics that support and sculpt.

Made to stand out: Bold, intricate designs inspired by Tomorrowland’s artistry.

Made to last: Premium craftsmanship, designed in Barcelona.

Made to empower: Express yourself, unapologetically.

Credits: Sarda

Credits: Sarda

Where to find it

The Tomorrowland x Sarda collection officially dropped on April 4th, 2025, available on the Sarda and Tomorrowland websites, and selected lingerie retailers.

One exclusive statement piece will be available only at the Sarda brand store in Ibiza, a must-have for festival lovers and fashion trendsetters alike. ​